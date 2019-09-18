PITTSBURGH (AP) — Marco Gonzales allowed six hits in seven innings, Austin Nola and Omar Narvaez hit back-to-back home runs and the Seattle Mariners beat Pittsburgh 6-0 last night after Pirates All-Star closer Felipe Vázquez was arrested on multiple felony charges earlier in the day.
Vázquez was charged with statutory sexual assault, soliciting a child and pornography, and placed on administrative leave by Major League Baseball.
Gonzales (16-11) struck out four, walked none and doubled and scored in the fifth inning. The left-hander has set career high in wins, starts (32) and innings pitched (189).
Sam Tuivailala and Reggie McClain each pitched one inning to complete the eight-hitter.
Narvaez and Nola each had three hits, and their consecutive home runs in the sixth inning off Michael Feliz extended the Mariners’ lead to 4-0. Shed Long led off the seventh with a homer off Williams Jerez as Seattle won its third straight game.
Nola has seven hits in his last two games following a 1-for-18 skid.
Rookie Mitch Keller (1-5) gave up two runs in five innings in falling to 0-4 in his last six starts. The Pirates’ Jose Osuna and Erik Gonzalez each had two hits.
Dee Gordon opened the scoring with a second-inning sacrifice fly and Gonzales scored on J.P. Crawford’s single to make it 2-0. Narvaez drove in the last run with a single in the seventh.
TRAINER’S ROOM
Pirates: 1B Josh Bell (strained left groin), CF Starling Marte (sprained right wrist) and C Jacob Stallings (back spasms) could miss the rest of the season, Hurdle said ... RHP Chris Stratton (right side inflammation) was reinstated from the IL.
PIRATES’ MOVES
The Pirates called up INF Jake Elmore from Triple-A Indianapolis and added INF Corban Joseph to the roster a day after claiming him off waivers from San Francisco.
A spot on the 40-man roster opened for Elmore when Vázquez was placed on the restricted list. Kela is expected to replace Vázquez as closer.
