Marcus Hooker reinstated at Ohio State

Marcus Hooker is back at Ohio State.
Ohio State coach Ryan Day announced during Big Ten Media Days on Friday afternoon that the former New Castle High star, who was suspended from his safety role with the Buckeyes, has been reinstated by the program.
“He’s back with the team,” Day said of the redshirt junior from New Castle as reported in si.com. “He went through a tough time, but he’s learned a lot from it and paid his dues and went through a bunch of different programs, so we’re supporting Marcus, and he’s back on the team. He is (eligible to play Week One at Minnesota)."
Marcus' older brother, Malik, blazed the trail to Columbus for Marcus, earning All-American honors with the Buckeyes in 2016 before turning pro. Marcus started five games last fall and recorded 15 tackles, three pass break-ups and one interception. A late-season injury limited him to special teams duties during the College Football Playoff.
Marcus then was after suspended after an incident in Columbus on March 13.
That marked the second time that Hooker had been suspended following an arrest. He also missed the 2018 season opener against Oregon State after he was charged with driving under the influence, disregarding traffic lanes, careless driving, not having rear lights and the purchase of an alcoholic beverage by a minor that summer.
Marcus pleaded guilty to the most recent charge in April and was fined $375, had his license suspended with limited privileges for one year and was sentenced to three days in jail, a charge which was suspended.
Marcus now be competing with the likes of fifth-year senior Marcus Williamson, sophomores Craig Young, Ronnie Hickman and Lathan Ransom and redshirt freshmen Kourt Williams and Cameron Martinez if he hopes to regain his starting spot opposite of senior Josh Proctor this fall.
Malik Hooker, meanwhile, is expected to sign with the Dallas Cowboys in upcoming days if he passes a physical.
