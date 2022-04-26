Marcus Hooker could be on the move.
The fifth-year graduate safety at Ohio State entered the transfer portal on Tuesday. A 2018 New Castle High School graduate, Hooker now has the opportunity to contact other schools to transfer — or return to the Buckeyes.
A 6-foot, 185-pound safety, Hooker redshirted as a freshman then was a backup in the secondary in 2019 before splitting time as a starter in 2020. He played mostly on special teams last season.
Hooker was suspended in 2021 after being charged with driving while impaired in the offseason.
He was charged with DUI in June 2018 shortly after enrolling at Ohio State and was suspended for the season opener that year.
A three-star recruit out of high school, Hooker also showed interest in Buffalo, Kent State, Bowling Green and Cincinnati.
