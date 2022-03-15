FRISCO, Texas – Malik Hooker will be sticking around Dallas for his sixth NFL season.
The 2017 first-round draft pick of Indianapolis who signed with the Cowboys last summer agreed to terms on a new two-year contract to remain in the fold with defensive coordinator Dan Quinn and this Dallas defense. ESPN reported the deal is worth $8 million.
Hooker initially signed on during last summer's training camp after rehabbing a torn Achilles' tendon from the 2020 season. The Cowboys brought him along gradually, easing him into a role as a third safety. That role seemed to solidify in the second half of the season, though, as he managed 20 tackles and an interception in his final six games of the season.
The Achilles hasn't been Hooker's only setback. Widely regarded as one of the best prospects in the 2017 NFL Draft, he required surgery on hernia and labrum injuries coming out of college and eventually landed with the Indianapolis Colts as the No. 15 overall pick. During four seasons with the Colts, he also had his rookie season cut short by injury due to a torn ACL and MCL.
"For me, it's been like a dark cloud over me since I got into the league," Hooker said in December. "And they were all major injuries, not like an ankle sprain or anything. Since I got into the league, it was major things. So for me to finally be at where I'm at right now, it's a relief, you could say."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.