Malik Hooker is extending his stay in Dallas — and cashing in.
The New Castle High School graduate is about to enter his seventh NFL season and third with the Dallas Cowboys — and he’ll be doing it on a new contract. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Friday afternoon that Hooker signed a three-year extension worth up to $24 million with an $8 million signing bonus.
Included in the contract is $16.5 million of guaranteed money, and he’ll be under team control through the 2026 season. The 27-year-old was playing in the final year of a two-year, $7 million deal.
Hooker, a safety, spent his first four seasons in Indianapolis after the Colts drafted him 15th overall in 2017 out of Ohio State University. While he played just 31 games — including two in 2020 — over four seasons because of injuries in Indianapolis, Hooker has stayed on the field in Dallas. He played 15 games in 2021 and 16 last year for a Cowboys team that ranked ninth in the league against the pass.
Hooker grabbed three interceptions — the most since his rookie season — and had a career-high 62 tackles and broke up three passes last year.
He played 81 percent of the team’s defensive snaps.
Dallas opens the preseason Aug. 12 against Jacksonville.
The team plays Week 1 at the New York Giants on Sunday Night Football to open the 2023 season.
