Magusiak posts ace at Sylvan Heights Aug 12, 2019

Stan Magusiak recorded a hole-in-one at Sylvan Heights. Magusiak recorded his first career ace on the 171-yard No. 3 hole with a four hybrid.

Bob Baker and John Masi witnessed the shot.
