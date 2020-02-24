Mackeprang rolls 300 game

Marvin Mackeprang Jr. rolled his first career 300 game in the Independent Men’s Bowling League at Colonial Lanes.
Mackeprang finished with games of 205, 300 and 237 for a 742 series.
Christopher E. McVittie, 40, of Poland died Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at St. Elizabeth Hospital. Services: 10 a.m. Thursday, Holy Family Church, Poland. Calling hours: 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Poland Chapel.
James L. Anderson of New Castle passed away in Orlando, Florida, on Feb. 21, 2020. Visitation will be 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday at R. Cunningham Funeral Home Inc. Complete obituary announced Tuesday.
Eugene Michael Ross Sr., 74, of Edinburg passed away the morning of Feb. 21, 2020. Eugene was born on March 22, 1945, in New Castle. He was a son of the late John and Marie (Harding) Ross. Mr. Ross was married to the former Becky Magusiak. They were married for 54 years. Eugene was a graduat…
Don R. Wills, 75, of New Castle died Feb. 20, 2020. Calling hours: 1-4 p.m. Sunday at J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home, 111 W. Falls St., New Castle. Service: 11 a.m. Monday, funeral home.
