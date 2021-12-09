Grant MacKay has been wrestling the majority of his life.
That time on the mat has led to gold for MacKay. This year, he will be defending that gold across the district and state landscape.
“I started when I was like four,” MacKay said. “I started at a young age, I think I was just pretty aggressive and my dad knew some wrestlers through high school and college going to North Allegheny and going to Clarion, he knew quite a few wrestlers.
“I ended up signing up, started wrestling when I was four years old and stuck with it, I loved it.”
MacKay has verbally committed to attend Pitt and continue his wrestling career.
“I took quite a few college visits and traveled and saw many different places, but Pitt just felt like home,” MacKay said. “I really like the coach (Keith Gavin), I know a couple people who are already committed there, it just felt like I had a connection and I really also like the academics and social life they have there too.
“I think it’s a really great fit, being able to stay home and wrestle for the home team.”
Although committing verbally to Pitt, MacKay still has two years with goals in mind for the remainder of his high school career.
“Last year was a big goal, winning my first state title,” MacKay said. “I think this year I have more goals of trying to dominate a little bit more, kind of make the margin a little bit bigger. Mostly the offseason I’ve just spent getting stronger and getting better in many different positions and I think that’s going to help me this year, but most importantly I just want to have fun.”
In the 2020-2021 season MacKay wrestled for Laurel and had an overall record of 40-3. The same season, MacKay captured the PIAA Class 2A championship for the 152-pound weight class.
”Grant has one goal when he walks into a room. Well two goals, he wants to get better, but he wants everyone around him to get better,” Laurel coach Kevin Carmichael said. “To say he’s an unselfish athlete is an understatement, it rubs off and you see kids wanting it like he wants it.”
MacKay commented that the one-on-one aspect of wrestling allows him to rely on himself and the work he puts in he gets in return.
“Grant is about the team, he wants to see them succeed and the program to succeed, he’s as much as a motivator to himself as he is for the team,” Carmichael said. “I would say Grant’s strongest goal out of winning another state title is he wants his team to win as well. Sometimes, I think he wants that more than he wants himself to win.”
Prior to wrestling for Laurel, MacKay wrestled his freshman year for North Allegheny.
“He wrestled at North Allegheny his freshman year and then transferred up to Laurel...at every level he’s been successful, but with a work ethic,” Carmichael said. “He’s been successful at wrestling because of his work ethic and because his want to win.”
MacKay’s family moved to Lawrence County to take care of property owned by his grandparents.
“It was definitely a really big transition, I came from one of the biggest schools in Pennsylvania to a very small rural school,” MacKay said. “It’s definitely a nice transition, something I wasn’t used to, the small town feel, but it’s definitely something I really like.”
The son of Derek and Tracy MacKay, Grant MacKay is currently a junior and moved up in the weight class this year from 152 pounds to 160.
“This year I got a little bit bigger, moving up to 160 pounds, over the offseason I’ve been trying to get better in every position and really just try to complete my game,” MacKay said. “Coach and I talked about it at the end of last year, moving up a weight class, and I think it’s definitely the right move for me.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.