Grant MacKay led the charge for the Laurel High wrestling team Saturday.
MacKay won the championship in the 160-pound weight class at the Hickory Invitational. A total of 24 teams competed in the event and the Spartans took fifth overall as a team.
Colin Bartley (120) and Coltin Hill (285) both took third place for Laurel. Charles Krepp (152), Brady Cooper (172) and Ryan DiMuccio (215) all finished sixth for the Spartans. Tommy Hetzer (132) captured eighth place for Laruel.
“I thought everybody did well,” Spartans coach Kevin Carmichael said. “Even the kids that didn’t medal did a great job.
“Chase Tinstman won two matches. He didn’t medal, but any time you have a kid win, it helps; it puts more points in your total. Alexis Brua also got a win to help us out. Reid Ketzel wrestled really well, winning his first varsity match. Everyone wrestled well. William Moore won two matches as well. Everyone went in ready to wrestle and that really gave us a boost.”
