Laurel’s Grant MacKay claimed a title at the Fred Bell Tournament. The event was held at Grove City High School.
MacKay, competing at 160, defeated Glendale’s Zeke Dubler, 6-0.
Colin Bartley placed second for the Spartans at 113, falling to Peters Township’s Darius McMillon, 10-0.
