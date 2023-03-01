It might be Grant MacKay’s last season of wrestling for Laurel High, but that isn’t slowing him down one bit from accomplishing his goals on the mat.
MacKay crossed off securing a 2023 WPIAL championship from his list of goals on Saturday. The senior competed in the 160-pound weight class in the WPIAL Class 2A championship at Chartiers Valley High School and walked out with gold.
“It was pretty cool to win the third one. That’s not what I’m ultimately focused on right now,” MacKay said. “I’ve got a job to do in these next two weeks and stay focused and stay on track.”
That job MacKay eluded to is competing for PIAA Class 2A gold — something he has won before. Last year, MacKay ended up taking silver home.
“The whole journey for Grant has been unique. He comes to the school his sophomore year following a 3A state qualifier and didn’t get on the podium. His journey here put him on the top of that podium his sophomore year,” Laurel coach Kevin Carmichael said. “His junior year, it was how about how does he deal with that loss. It could affect him in a negative way. Are they capable of bouncing back and facing adversity? It’s one thing that most coaches worry about and I did not worry about that in one ounce. With 30 seconds of that runner up being announced, I knew we would be sitting right back in that seat and he’d take nothing less than first. He has done the work above and beyond. He’s put himself in a position to be in that match again.”
What’s different from winning WPIAL gold the first time to the third time for MacKay?
“I’d say the only difference is I got a little bit emotional after the match,” MacKay said. “That feeling of, ‘Yeah, my high school wrestling career is coming to an end and its kind of a bitter sweet thing. Its more emotional.”
For his efforts, MacKay was named the Lawrence County Athlete of the Week as voted on by the New Castle News sports staff.
A son of Derek and Tracy MacKay, the senior committed to wrestle at the University of Pittsburgh as a sophomore.
“I really haven’t been focused on it as the seasons been going on,” MacKay said about going to Pitt in the fall. “Before last year, they had ROTC practices. I got to spend four days a week in there wrestling with college guys and getting my foot wet into that college atmosphere and acclimating to that a little bit. A lot of that translated to my high school wrestling this year.”
MacKay said he is currently undecided on a major but is leaning toward business. He commented that he would like to be a real estate investor.
MacKay said his senior season has been, “A good year,” adding, “Not a whole lot has changed. I set goals for myself at the end of last year and working throughout the summer. It’s wrestling. Not everything goes according to plan but you kind of adapt and keep moving forward. It’s pretty much as I expected it to be thus far in the wrestling aspect.”
What drives MacKay on the mat according to Carmichael?
“I don’t even know if Grant knows what drives him which is what makes him different; unique. He’s competitive and outside of being extremely athletic, if its jacks or hopscotch he’s in it to win it,” Carmicahel said. “You have to stay on Grant about everything because he’ll find an edge and if he does he uses that edge. He will do what he has to do to succeed. I wish I knew the recipe he has so I could write it down. It’s very unique. He doesn’t treat it like a job he treats it like a passion.”
MacKay praised Carmichael.
“He’s helped so much in the past three years in kind of finding that love for wrestling,” the senior said. “Coach Carmichael is a great guy. The amount of life lessons he’s taught me and the rest of this team as well...I wouldn’t be the wrestler or the man I am without him.”
MacKay is one of 10 seniors and he talked about growing with a tight knit group from a small school.
“That was something I got introduced to quickly when I moved here about how tight this group of senior wrestlers are. I came into it a little bit late,” MacKay said. “To get to know these guys and girls and get close with them — it’s a really special bond.
“You spend a lot of time together and have things like hand-to-hand combat while making weight and having grueling practices and workouts. It’s stuff that grows people as individuals, but all the people that go through it tend to get a lot closer as well.”
Aside from WPIAL and State championships, what other goals would MacKay like to accomplish?
“I’d like to wrestle in the Pittsburgh Classic,” MacKay said. “I think it’s near the end of March. It’s a dual between PA and America and there’s an event where it’s the WPIAL against Ohio. That would be a pretty cool event to do.”
What has wrestling taught MacKay?
“It taught me quite a few lessons. Picking one is hard. I’d say a big one would definitely be not letting the wins get you too high and not letting the losses get you too low,” MacKay said. “Wrestling in general is going to have a ton of ups and downs throughout someone’s career. You can’t ever change the past. You have to always adapt and get ready for the next obstacle ahead of you.”
For Carmichael, MacKay has taught him some lessons along the way.
“I think Grant has taught me especially after this year and dealing with Colin (Bartley) and the injury...my thought process changed greatly after Colin’s injury. There’s much more to life than wrestling and I think they all realize that. To enjoy it. Every moment of it,” Carmichael said. “You don’t know when life is going to change. This year gave everybody a different perspective on everything. It certainly gave me one. When you have a small group of kids like this and look at the coaches, the boosters, the kids, in so many ways were such a dysfunctional family that it just feels right. When we have our banquet and the doors are closed on the 2023 season, I’ll walk away and spend the next two days thinking of what this season meant to me and how to improve upon it. There’s much more to life than putting your foot on that line but the lessons you can learn from putting you foot on that line will make life much easier.”
