Grant MacKay accomplished something seldom few get when competing as a wrestler — PIAA gold. Twice.
MacKay got his first taste of state gold as a sophomore when he transferred to Laurel High after moving from North Allegheny. In his junior season, he was close to becoming a back-to-back state champion, but had to settle for silver and the second-place podium.
“It definitely affected me a lot. It for sure wasn’t a good feeling,” MacKay said on taking silver in his junior season. “The day after, I marked my calendar for when this year’s state tournament would be and I thought about that every day. I worked toward that goal every day. It was the reason I’d do extra reps after practice or maybe hit an extra set and train a little harder. Stuff like that.”
Laurel coach Kevin Carmichael remembered MacKay getting silver to conclude his junior season on the mat.
“It couldn’t have been more than an hour after that match...he made it clear that it wouldn’t happen again,” Carmichael recalled.
Not to be deterred, he ended his senior season wrestling for Laurel on the highest of highs by regaining PIAA gold after winning via 5-0 decision against Grove City’s Hunter Hohman at Hershey’s GIANT Center to win the 160-pound PIAA Class 2A championship.
“(Hunter’s) a very good wrestler, but going into that match I was extremely confident. I believed in my training and I prepared for that match for a year,” MacKay said. “That’s all my mind was on. I was extremely confident. I couldn’t see a way I could lose that match. I was confident in my skills and confident in my game plan.”
For his efforts, MacKay was named Lawrence County Athlete of the Year as voted on by the New Castle News sports staff.
After MacKay won, Carmichael’s mind immediately went back to the year prior.
“The second he won that match I went back to what he said the year before. In my brain, I immediately went back to him saying that it won’t happen again; that was my first thought,” Carmichael said. “I don’t even know if I ever told him that. When he won and that whistle blew, my first thought before he ran over to us was that moment he said, ‘It won’t happen again.’”
A son of Derek and Tracy MacKay, the standout grappler left the PIAA championship with a career-overall win/loss record of 166-19. He holds a record of 47-1 for the 2022-23 season.
The one blemish keeping MacKay from a perfect record was against Shawn Taylor at the Mid-Winter Mayhem tournament held at Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
“That Shawn Taylor match at Winter Mayhem, you’re talking about best in (Class) 2A and 3A and they took it to the wire,” Carmichael said. “Two Division I wrestlers, one’s going to WVU and one’s going to Pitt, and they went at it for an entire match. Somebody had to win, but Grant never backed off. It’s just not him. The kid doesn’t care who you put on the mat against him. He’s going to wrestle them.”
When MacKay joined Laurel’s wrestling team as a sophomore after moving from North Allegheny, Carmichael felt like MacKay was losing his place in the realm of wrestling.
“When I first met Grant, all I met was a kid that was very polite and humble. Obviously, he loved the sport of wrestling, but I think he didn’t feel like where he was wrestling was home,” Carmichael said. “Mom and dad had an opportunity to move to Laurel and into the grandparents’ house and it felt like a transition was probably best for him. Later on talking to him, I didn’t realize he wasn’t really feeling wrestling at the time I met him. I did know enough about Grant to know I wasn’t interested in reinventing the wheel with him. He came from 3A and he qualified for states so he had a foundation in this sport. Over the course of the next five months, I think my main goal with him was to make him feel at home.”
MacKay did begin to feel at home and started to be surrounded with support from his coaches and teammates. One teammate ultimately changed the perspective of the Spartans’ wrestling team and MacKay in the 2022-23 season.
That individual was MacKay’s teammate Colin Bartley. In late December of 2022, Bartley, a senior, suffered a gunshot wound due to a hunting injury.
“I’m not sure how the wording would go. I guess you had to be there at the hospital the first couple of days to understand that. You had to be in that hospital room and see Colin and Grant to understand. To see Grant’s face that night...you had to be there to explain the catalyst of that entire relationship,” Carmichael said. “What occurred in that hospital and over the course of their career, I don’t know how you put that into words. They’re brothers. Maybe not by DNA, but those two are at the hip. That relationship will always exist and that’s a great feeling for me. People would say he carried Colin that year. Part of me thinks Colin carried him. Colin was his biggest fan for the rest of the season.
“To see Colin there in Hershey and to see him in the front row and screaming and yelling — that’s great stuff. That’s stuff they make movies about. To watch that relationship over the season...they just trust each other. That’s a pretty cool relationship. I haven’t seen that too many times.”
MacKay shifted his focus and priorities after Bartley’s injury.
“When the injury happened with Colin, that was devastating. It put wrestling on a back burner in my mind and I was worried for him not as a friend, but as a brother,” MacKay said. “As his healing process began, I was there every step of the way with him. Once I knew he was alright, I could refocus on wrestling. I was out there for him too. Once he started traveling and coming to tournaments it really gave me not only a lot of extra motivation but an extra purpose too.”
MacKay described his senior year on the mat as simply the “Revenge Tour.”
“I went into the season; I had a little phrase I told myself before matches, ‘This is the revenge tour,’” MacKay said. “I lost last year and it hurt. It stung and I was not going to let it happen again. It turns out losing in the state finals is not that fun. It’s a lot better to win there.”
One of the bigger struggles MacKay had in his senior season was belief in himself.
“(I had) a lot of belief issues in my own skills and that can really be overcome by working hard, getting those reps in and not having any doubts,” MacKay said. “There are plenty of times I got home from practice upset or frustrated. You’re going to have bad practices and bad days, but it’s how you come back from that and how you perform when wrestling.”
MacKay had played other sports besides wrestling, but shifted his focus to solely wrestling later on. Does the focus on one particular sport help or hinder an athlete?
“I’ve actually been asked that before and I think it helps. I could’ve definitely played other sports. I played other sports when I was younger. Really, I had a love for wrestling,” MacKay said. “I played football, baseball, I boxed for a little while and played soccer when I was young. I just feel like there’s nothing like wrestling. When you’re out there it’s just yourself, that dedication and that personal feeling of going out there and really just having a fight with rules. That’s what wrestling is. It’s a fight in a circle with rules and I’m really drawn to that. I think it’s a great sport.”
In November, MacKay signed his National Letter of Intent to wrestle for the Division I University of Pittsburgh. MacKay is currently at the university practicing.
“It’s actually going really well. I’m living there right now. I moved in June and I’m having a training camp right now,” MacKay said. “I lift four days a week; practice four days a week. I’ve been taking two classes and getting used to the city. I like it down here and it’s a bit of a change. I shifted my goals and my mentality to be a national champion wrestler. Every day I’m just going to keep chipping away at that dream until, hopefully, it comes true.”
MacKay said he is looking to major in business and isn’t fully decided, but is leaning toward focusing his major on supply chain management.
“They will never put enough food on his plate. They won’t. As a student, he’ll be fantastic. As a wrestler, he’ll be fantastic,” Carmichael said on MacKay going to Pitt. “He’ll always want to get better, ‘What can you show me? What can I learn?’ They got one hell of a kid. The selfish part of me, the coaches and the Laurel wrestling community is excited because we get to go one hour away and watch this kid do his thing. They will never fill his plate up.”
Carmichael commented on MacKay’s evolution from a sophomore to a senior.
“He became a lot goofier,” Carmichael said with a chuckle. “He grew up, you know? Once he got the recruiting behind him — that’s a job in and of itself — being recruited especially at that DI level. I think it was starting to wear on him. That was my opinion. I knew when he made the decision that it was going to be Pitt, it was back to the old Grant. The difference between his sophomore to senior year is that he kept growing in the sport. He kept getting better and trusting himself more and believing in help. Once he crossed that bridge, it’s history.”
MacKay praised his team and coaches for the 2022-23 season.
“Laurel’s team this year was a very senior-heavy team and I joined this senior class pretty late coming in my sophomore year. Instantly when I moved here, I could see how close that bond was with seniors,” MacKay said. “I was blessed to be a part of this team. I had great practice partners in Charles Krepp, Chase Tinstman, Ryan DiMuccio. They brought up the morale. Those young guys and girls, I hope they learned a lot. I think Laurel has some real leaders and wrestlers coming up in the next few years.
“(The coaches) are amazing. Coach Carmichael and coach (Antonio) Reino...everyone in there. They are amazing coaches and even better people. Coach Carmichael and that staff were there for me in some of my darkest periods this year. They were there for Colin in the same way. I don’t know where I’d be at in the wrestling aspect or if I’d be the man I am today without them.”
MacKay said he improved in all aspects from his start at Laurel to his last season.
“I’m more confident and was winning closer matches my sophomore year. By the time my senior year rolled around, I was scoring more points,” he said. “The pace I could put on people...they couldn’t deal with it sometimes. My technique and wrestling continued to improve.”
Carmichael talked about what Grant did to improve on the mat and said that he, “Definitely opened up some things,” adding, “He took some old techniques in different ways he had never done before. He took an old technique and refined it to make it his. That was fun to watch. It was fun to hear him tell me what he was going to do and actually go out and do it. He was accustomed to go to that underhook and he learned various ways to use it instead of that set way he had in his brain. He was absolutely tenacious, just physical, in your face and would never let you breathe. When that whistle blew, whoever was across from him was getting it. He was coming. He was that kid. He knew when to flip that switch.”
Carmichael gave an example of MacKay flipping that wrestling switch from on to off at a moment’s notice.
“One of my favorite Grant stories is he’s in this match and I think it was his junior year. Maybe it was his (sophomore) year,” Carmichael recalled. “The other team’s on injury time and he looks at me and Antonio and said, ‘Do you guys want to hear the joke?’ in the middle of the match. When the kid thinks to do that and had confidence to break the ice in a tight match, he’s got it.”
MacKay commented about the mental aspect of wrestling. Although it is a team sport, it’s a sole competitor out on the mat to face an opponent once the whistle blows.
“Going out in front of people to essentially have a fight with them can be pretty nerve-racking. Being out there to compete takes guts,” MacKay said. “You have to have that mental edge and that mentality to where you can go out there and compete and you can go fight, but when you’re off the mat you can turn that off and be a cool, calm and collected person. When you’re out there you’re in a different mindset. I don’t know how to describe it. While you’re out there...it’s crazy. It’s you and one other person. There’s no one else to blame. You’re in a different headspace for that.”
“I don’t think he ever considered himself to be by himself. To go back to that original conversation where he always had that support, he knew it was there,” Carmichael said. “He always knew we were going to back — him win or lose. I think that allowed him to go out there and open it up. I don’t think too many matches I ever saw him just not let it out.”
Carmichael commented on the leadership role MacKay filled for the Spartans.
“We can talk about Grant as an individual, but Grant never left his teammates behind him. Never,” he said. “He was always about making the playoffs, let’s get to the playoffs, let’s get to those matches. He’s there rooting everyone on. He’s standing behind the coaches wanting to see everyone on that team compete. He’s rooting for the junior high kids in their matches. He was a fan and a teammate and they knew that.”
What does MacKay hope his lasting legacy for Laurel wrestling will be?
“I really I thought about this and especially this year more than any I tried to help the younger kids. I tried to impact them a bit,” MacKay said. “I kind of want to become the standard. I want there to be kids every year placing at the state tournament; winning state titles. My dream is just to become the standard there. I think there are a lot of wrestlers in the program right now and if they focused on wrestling and really wanted to win and be successful they could. That’s up to them. They have all of the resources and tools and right now it’s on them. It’s those things they do in the dark. When you’re there and chipping at it and using the resources they’re going to be successful in their wrestling career and their future.”
Carmichael said that MacKay’s lasting impression and legacy in Laurel wrestling hasn’t, “Gotten there yet,” adding, “I think Grant still has a lot to offer to Laurel wrestling. I think he has a lot to offer to the community in general. He’s going to be back in that wrestling room. Those kids are going to have an opportunity to see him. He didn’t walk out of the school and the program. I don’t have to call Grant and ask him to come up. I’ll never have to make that phone call. He’ll just come up. His legacy as a two-time state champion, runner up, WPIAL champion, section championship, records broken...I don’t think that’s his legacy. It’s the man he becomes and he’s not there yet. He still has a lot of growth to him. I don’t think you’ll see the legacy until you see the final product.”
