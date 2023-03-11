HERSHEY — Laurel High’s Grant MacKay advanced to the PIAA Class 2A championship round of the 160-pound weight class on Friday.
MacKay defeated Conneaut Area’s Collin Hearn in the PIAA 2A semifinals by major decision, 9-1.
“We’ve had the same game plan from the very beginning of the tournament. We’re just going to take our foot off of the brake, have nothing but the gas and that’s literally what we’ve done the entire time,” Laurel coach Kevin Carmichael said. “More or less pressure the kid and not let anyone put a game plan into motion. When the whistle blows he’s just going. It’s pretty impressive actually. He’s just throwing a lot of aggressiveness at them. A lot of moving forward and no looking backwards. He’s doing everything great. This is probably the best I’ve ever seen him wrestle.”
MacKay (46-1 overall) is looking to win his second PIAA gold medal on Saturday. He will compete against Grove City’s Hunter Hohman (42-1) on Saturday in the championship round.
“He wrestled Hohman earlier in the year and beat him in the finals. I don’t think Grant was where he’s at right now when he wrestled (Hohman) then,” Carmichael said. “He’s a different kid today and he’s going into these matches differently. He’s not so much as wrestling the kid, but he’s wrestling the whole match. He’s so focused on making sure he accomplishes what he wants to accomplish in a match. He is hell-bent on winning that gold.”
