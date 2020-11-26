Laurel High was on the verge of reaching the WPIAL football playoffs the past two years.
This year, the Spartans punched their postseason ticket.
Though the stay didn’t last long following a 21-20 setback to Sto-Rox in the Class 2A first round, Laurel still finished in second place in the Midwestern Athletic Conference. The team gained some significant honors within the conference, too, as senior Mitch Miles was named the defensive MVP and Brian Cooper was named the coach of the year. Luke McCoy and Rylan Collier also picked up first-team honors.
Neshannock’s Cam’Ron Owens, Spencer Perry, Joey Antuono and Matt Nativio, Mohawk’s John Voss and Austin McBride and Ellwood City’s Ryan Gibbons all earned first-team honors as well.
MILES LEADS LAUREL
Miles, who earned unanimous first-team honors on the offensive and defensive lines, was a force on both sides of the ball for Laurel.
“For a lineman to get that defensive MVP honor shows how dominant he is in the league. That’s unbelievable,” Cooper said. “He is the best I’ve ever coached on the line. He is so explosive and strong. His football knowledge adds to the complete package he is. He’s just an exceptional talent and athlete. For as big as he is, the athleticism shows. Offensively, his drive blocking is fantastic. He’d just drive kids to the ground. Defensively, when he wants to gear it up, I don’t know how you can stop him?”
McCoy, a junior, was a unanimous selection at running back and linebacker. He finished with 1,044 yards rushing on 119 carries. He caught four passes for 77 yards. He scored 13 touchdowns.
“He had a great year and he was coming off an injury, which says a lot about the hard work he put in to make himself faster than he was before he got hurt,” Cooper said. “Having a short season and being able to rush for over 1,000 yards says a lot about his ability. He is so explosive and has great instincts. On defense, he’s exactly what you want in a middle linebacker. He has the speed to track down plays and the power to go up the middle.”
Collier, a senior, was a unanimous pick on the offensive line.
“He has been a staple for us and started the last three years at center. He was one of our captains and led the team by example,” Cooper said. “He pushed himself in the weight room and on the field. He only missed one game in three years starting for us. He was so important because he could make all the line calls and with everything else he did. We’re definitely going to miss him next year.”
After a 1-1 start, the Spartans closed the regular season with four wins in five games to secure second place in the MAC — and an elusive playoff berth. They came close to knocking off Sto-Rox, which played for a WPIAL title. The Spartans finished 5-3.
“It’s an honor to have your peers choose you as the coach of the year. It’s been a trying year and we were just so focused on getting our team through each week. It’s a really nice honor and I really feel blessed,” Cooper said. “The last couple years, the teams we’ve lost to played for the WPIAL championship. We lost to Beaver Falls and Sto-Rox and there they played for the WPIAL championship this year. We know we’re close. We’re going to continue to work and, hopefully, bring a championship home to the Laurel community.”
FOUR LANCERS HONORED
Owens, a junior, was selected as a first-team return specialist. He finished with 1,044 yards rushing on 119 carries. He added 13 catches for 118 yards and scored 11 touchdowns for Neshannock.
“Right before our season started, he missed 13 practices in a row before going into our first game, so he came into that first game with only a couple practices under his belt. He had been competing at quarterback, but we played him at wide receiver and return specialist. Then, we moved him into more of a role as a running back, where he started five games,” Neshannock coach Fred Mozzocio. “He still rushed for around 1,100 yards and averaged 10 yards per carry. He’s pretty dynamic as a return specialist. People tried to kick away from him. If he gets the ball in his hands and there’s a little seam, he can take it all the way. We’re looking forward to what he does next year. I think you’ll see him explode and have, maybe, one of the top seasons Lawrence County has seen in a while.”
Perry, a senior, was a unanimous pick at defensive line and made first team as a tight end as well. He had 17 catches for 154 yards and scored one touchdown.
“Especially over the past two years, he has blossomed into one of the finest players in the WPIAL, offensively and defensively. People don’t see what he does on the offensive side of the ball blocking. We ran behind him a lot. We relied on him to pave the way for Cam’Ron and the other backs,” Mozzocio said. “Defensively, he’s just a force. People tried to run away from him. He has very long arms and is very explosive and rangy. He bats a number of passes down. He is an all-around great football player for us. It’s going to be hard to replace him, moving forward. He’s an honor student in the classroom, too. He has an offer from Robert Morris, a preferred walk-on offer at Pitt and some D-II opportunities as well.”
Antuono, a senior, was a unanimous pick on the offensive line and made first team on the defensive line, too.
“Joe is one of those guys who came in as a freshman and we plugged him in there on the offensive line and didn’t have to worry about him for four years,” Mozzocio said. “He did an excellent job on both sides of the ball. He was one of the most powerful and explosive players I have been around. He puts a lot of time into the weight room in the offseason to get better with speed and agility training. He does a lot of stuff people don’t realize to improve as a football player. Someone is going to get a very good lineman at the next level.
“He will be very hard to replace, too. He came ready to work every day. He had been one of our ballboys since I started coaching at Neshannock. It’s been a pretty neat thing to watch him mature and develop over the years.”
Nativio, a senior, was a unanimous choice at defensive back. Offensively, he carried the ball four times for 31 yards, caught seven passes for 169 yards and scored two touchdowns.
“He had a stellar year for us. He made numerous plays,” Mozzocio said. “He was very good coming up against the run and setting the edge when we needed him to. He’s a great cover guy at corner. Matt matched up with the best receiver and took it upon himself to make sure that guy wasn’t making plays. Matt did an excellent job for us on both sides of the football.”
Neshannock finished 4-3 in the MAC and overall. The Lancers had a chance at a postseason berth, but consecutive losses to New Brighton (27-21) and Beaver Falls (46-27) to close the regular season dashed those hopes.
“It was one of those seasons where the ball didn’t bounce our way, at times. We had some tough breaks. In our first game, we lost Landon Shaffer. In the third game, we lost Conner Montgomery,” Mozzocio said. “The great thing about the kids, they were resilient. They fought back and didn’t make excuses. We were in a couple games and they could have gone the other way. They didn’t and we have to give the other teams credit. Sometimes, you lose those close games and it’s tough to swallow. Our team and these graduating seniors are going to be better people for going through the experience and that’s what counts.”
DUO PACES MOHAWK
Voss, a junior, was a unanimous selection at quarterback. He led Lawrence County with 1,200 yards passing. He completed 95 of 191 throws and added 12 touchdowns. He finished with 77 yards rushing on 47 attempts. He scored four touchdowns
“It was his first year as our true starter and he did well,” Mohawk coach Tim McCutcheon said. “When you’re game planning against us, everyone was well aware of him as our passing threat and probably our main offensive threat. Throwing for that yardage is pretty impressive in this conference.”
McBride, a senior, was named to the first team at linebacker. He had five catches for 36 yards as well.
“He was the core of our defense. He is a quiet leader and he led by his play more than anything,” McCutcheon said. “He had over 65 tackles and around 50 solo tackles. There were times where he was unblockable. He certainly did his job. He is a great combination of size and speed. He could run sideline to sideline or fill the inside gap.”
The Warriors finished 1-6 on the year. They won their season opener against Ellwood City Lincoln, but dropped their next six games.
“We were happy to get the season in. But, we were disappointed. We had hoped to compete at a much better scale than we did,” McCutcheon said. “We got the season started off well to open. Other than that, our play wasn’t where we wanted it to be, offensively. We lost our two top linemen up front and were never the same. We weren’t able to do what we wanted to do. We had a lot of young guys step up, but we just weren’t good enough. Defensively, we were disappointing and that’s on me.”
GIBBONS SHINES FOR ELLWOOD
Gibbons, a senior, was named to the first team at punter. Offensively, he completed 41 of 97 passes for 399 yards and three touchdowns. He scored a touchdown as well.
“He did a nice job punting for us. He was pretty clutch with good hang time and good distance,” Ellwood City coach Joe Lamenza said. “We have a ways to go as a program, but special teams were a positive for us. He gave us a chance. We weren’t able to finish games or hang on for a lot of reasons. He definitely contributed to our improvement, in terms of field position and defensive play. He was able to flip the field for us a couple times throughout the season.”
The Wolverines finished 0-7 on the season.
“We would have certainly liked to have some wins, but we knew it’d be a process and not happen overnight,” Lamenza said. “When you’re where we are as a program, and where we have been for a while, I think it’s important you try to accentuate the positive. We never want to celebrate losing, but it’s important to recognize the positives and build on those things.”
