The sixth annual Layups for Lucy fundraiser for UMPC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Saturday in the Neshannock High School gym.
Organized by Neshannock High senior Grace Beal, along with about 50 friends and classmates, the event honors Grace’s sister Lucy, who died of a congenital heart disease in 2009.
The event raised more than $100,000 for Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh in its first five years. Money raised by Layups for Lucy has supported 75 palliative care patients, funded diversion therapy such as iPads and xBoxes and sponsored outings to the Pittsburgh Zoo and Pittsburgh Pirates games for patient families. Layups for Lucy also has been a major sponsor of Camp Wakchazi, the area’s only bereavement camp for siblings.
There will be foul shooting contests with $50 prizes for the winners of each age group, including adults, a free elementary basketball clinic, a faculty vs. student basketball game, raffle baskets and scheduled appearances by the Pittsburgh Penguins' Iceburgh and the Chick-fil-A cows. Chick-fil-A sandwiches will be available and there will be a chance to win Chick-fil-A for a year. Nina's Italian Ice also will be featured.
There will be a DJ, Lancerettes, a photo booth, face painting and mini-majorettes.
