“Shoot great, look great.”
That’s how Union High boys basketball coach Mark Stanley described his team’s shooting in the quarterfinals of the WPIAL Class 1A playoffs on Wednesday.
Lucas Stanley paced the second-seeded Scotties with seven 3-pointers and 27 points overall to cruise to a 100-47 victory over seventh-seeded Aquinas Academy at Covelli Field House.
“In practice, they said that they were going to give us open shots. My teammates did a great job finding me and I was just knocking them down,” Lucas Stanley said. “It’s a big win because it’s in the playoffs. We don’t know who we face yet but whoever they are we know it’s going to be a tough one. It’s just good to get that win under our belt.”
The Scotties (21-2) will face third-seeded Carlynton (16-6) in the Class 1A semifinals on Saturday at a location and time still to be determined.
“We played Carlynton twice. They’re good, They’re very similar to us,” Coach Stanley said. “(I) respect them a lot. They get after it, play hard, don’t talk and we don’t talk.”
Union had a total of 19 3-pointers in the game.
“I thought we came out a little rusty. We were trying to locate (Vinnie) Cugini. He leaked out a couple of times. We seemed to get settled,” coach Stanley said. “I give their coach credit, they came out a little bit in a triangle and two. They kind of threw us off guard, that’s not how they play, but credit to them. We were able to knock some shots down, get them out and start rolling.”
Cugini struck first with a 3-pointer for Aquinas Academy (19-5) in the first quarter with 7:09 remaining. Cugini is the all-time leading scorer in the WPIAL and he paced the Crusaders with 36 points.
Union’s Matthew Stanley was able to take a 9-8 lead in the first after a steal. Matthew Stanley supplied Union with 22 points.
Cugini tied the game at 14 with 2:50 left in the first quarter before Stanley nailed a 3-pointer and Union started to break away to end the quarter with a 22-16 lead.
“You have a long layoff like that — game speed is hard to simulate,” coach Stanley said on shaking off the rust in the first quarter. “You can’t simulate the game. I think once we got settled in it worked pretty well for us.”
Union’s best offensive quarter came in the second after netting 30 points to the Crusaders’ 11. The Scotties posted seven of their 19 3-pointers in the second.
“We work on it everyday,” Coach Stanley said of the team’s shooting. “We kind of made an adjustment on our lineup because of the way they played. We knew there was going to be open looks. Lucas Stanley started getting some looks; he knocked them down. Then, Peyton Lombardo jumped right on the board and before you know it it was a snowball effect. Matthew started getting out on the break and away we went.”
Union’s Mark Stanley stepped onto the hardwood for the first time this season after suffering a knee injury during the football season. Coach Stanley commented that his son’s knee injury isn’t 100 percent healed.
“We wanted to get him in there today and get his feet wet,” Coach Stanley said of his son. “He’s big for us. He had one assist I think but he’ll kept getting better and better and stronger and stronger. We just wanted to get him back out there and get him excited about all the work he’s put in.”
Union entered halftime with a 52-27 lead. Union continued hitting the long ball in the third quarter and held Aquinas Academy to seven points.
Speed was the name of the game for the Scotties.
“When they were going triangle and two it kind of slowed us down a little bit. Then, when they went to their full-court game I got kind of excited about that because I knew that plays right into our hands,” Coach Stanley said. “I didn’t think they could stay in front of us. It was just like an avalanche. We were getting rebounds, getting down the floor, we worked on sprinting to our spots, getting set and knocking them down.”
Union’s Cameron Taylor sank a 3-pointer in the third quarter with 7:08 left to force the mercy rule. Peyton Lombardo netted four of his six 3-pointers in the second half of the game and ended with a total of 18 points for Union.
With 4:40 remaining in the game, Coach Stanley took his starters out to signal the end. Jayden Wynn nailed Union’s final bucket with 2:05 left in the game to bring the score to triple digits.
The last time Union hit triple digits in a basketball game was in 2013.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.