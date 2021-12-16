County runners once again were at the top of their game around cross country courses this season.
New Castle High’s Lucas Bradley and Wilmington’s Emma Mason earned top billing on the Lawrence County Cross Country All-County Elite Eight teams.
The Elite Eight award for cross country runners was created by former Neshannock cross country coach Dave Antognoli along with former Neshannock assistant cross country coach, the late Tom Altman.
It honors both the memory of Altman and the achievements of Paul Sanders, Lawrence County’s first individual state cross country champion.
To earn this award, athletes must have one of the eight fastest times in the county in an average of four major invitationals and championship meets. Athletes are nominated by their coaches.
Their times in approved meets are averaged and compared, to arrive at a final list of the eight fastest boys and girls.
Bradley finished 10th at the WPIAL Class 2A Cross Country Championships in 17:56.6. He finished 62nd in 17:43.4 at the state title meet.
Mason Emma captured the District 10, Class 1A championship, racing to the finish in a time of 20:18.4. She led the Lady Greyhounds at the state meet as well, placing 10th in 20:22.7.
Following are the representatives for the Elite Eight squads:
BOYS: Lucas Bradley (New Castle), Thomas Presnar (Shenango), Brendan Burns (Neshannock), Kaleb Lloyd (Mohawk), Joel Brooks (Ellwood City), Josh Hoerner (New Castle), Brandon Nonnemacher (Mohawk), Nate Pitzer (New Castle).
GIRLS: Emma Mason (Wilmington), Natalie Lape (Mohawk), Ava Shearer (Wilmington), Alyssa Sherman (Laurel), Evelyn McClain (Mohawk), Aricka Young (Mohawk), Lillian McClain (Mohawk), Ellie Whippo (Mohawk).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.