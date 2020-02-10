There will be no WPIAL championship repeat for the Neshannock High girls basketball team.
The Lady Lancers couldn’t rally back from an eight-point deficit when the game was resumed Saturday, dropping a 49-28 WPIAL Section 1-3A road decision to Avonworth.
The loss eliminates Neshannock (7-7 section, 11-10 overall) from the postseason. The WPIAL will release the playoff pairings Tuesday in Green Tree.
The Lady Lancers won their first WPIAL championship last season.
“It’s discouraging,” Neshannock coach Luann Grybowski said of not qualifying for the playoffs. “Nobody can believe it. But it is what it is.
“It’s hard to go from winning a championship to not making the playoffs.”
Saturday’s game was originally scheduled for Jan. 30 and was started that night. However, the game was stopped with two minutes left left in the third quarter and the host Lady Antelopes up 26-18.
Avonworth coach Frank Halloran collapsed onto the court with two minutes left in the third quarter on Jan. 30. Halloran was rushed to Allegheny General Hospital and later released after he was diagnosed with high blood pressure and exhaustion. Grybowski requested that, out of respect to Halloran, the game be completed at a later date.
A win over the Lady Antelopes (11-3, 16-5) would have propelled Neshannock to an 8-6 league ledger and a tie with Freedom (8-6, 14-7) for the fourth and final playoff berth out of the section. Both teams would have advanced because of a split of the season series. Instead, the Lady Bulldogs grab the fourth and final playoff berth.
Neshannock started Saturday’s game with two turnovers and then missed a layup. Neleh Nogay netted a 3-pointer and got fouled. But she had to come out of the game after getting fouled hard and missed about five or six minutes according to Grybowski. That three accounted for all of Nogay’s points.
The Lady Lancers never recovered and got outscored in the fourth quarter, 21-7.
Kaylee George and Jesse Fehrs paced the Lady Lancers with eight points each, while Ellina DeLillo recorded seven markers.
Neshannock loses Grace Beal, DeLillo, Fehrs, George and Lacey Salomon to graduation. DeLillo and George were two-year starters.
“We have a good team to build around,” Grybowski said. “The guards are good. We have some post players and we’ll go from there.”
