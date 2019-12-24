LOSS OF A LEGEND: Former players, coaches, friends remember Ross for his sense of humor and fun

Don Ross’s legacy is as a coach who united a city by bringing a WPIAL basketball championship to New Castle.
But those who knew him best said there was so much more to the man who died Saturday at the age of 85.
A jokester with a gift for sarcasm that knew no bounds. An amateur ventriloquist. But most of all, a man with an endless number of friends.
And, as those who knew him best tell it, once you were Don Ross’s friend, you were his friend for life.
Ross died at the Haven Convalescent Center, leaving behind wife Mary Lou, son Dale, daughter Dana, 10 grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
As his last days neared following months of failing health, a steady stream of former players, coaches and admirers came to visit, filling the room with love, laughter and his favorite — food.
His best friend Doug “Fuzzy” Fazzone, along with Fazzone’s daughter, Jennifer, and husband Duncan McNally were there with Mary Lou and longtime friends Mark and Nancy Manifrang in his final hours.
“The room was filled with love for this man who affected so many of our lives, not only as a coach, but mostly as a friend,” Fazzone said.
“He was a very loyal friend — generous and humorous and a lot of fun to be around,” Manifrang said. “He will be missed immensely.”
Whether you were a serious basketball fan or just a casual one in Lawrence County during the 20-year span from 1972-1991, you knew the name Don Ross.
Before all of the championships and all of the accolades for New Castle High basketball in recent years, Ross was the name and face of the Red Hurricane.
Ross did not play basketball until seventh grade. He didn’t like the sport until his older brother Arsen challenged him to a game.
Ross made the seventh-grade team at Union and began wearing his brother’s No. 22.
He was an all-section player for coach Socs Roussos at Union High and went on to play three years at Slippery Rock University as a teammate of Connie Palumbo, which was the starting point for a longtime coaching relationship and friendship. Instead of playing basketball as a senior at SRU, he coached the freshman team.
THE PALUMBO-ROSS CONNECTION
After a stint in the service, Ross returned to New Castle and landed his first job as an assistant at Union High. Two years later, he ended up at New Castle, where Palumbo already was coaching. Ross and Palumbo initially met in 1952 while bowling at Parkstown Lanes.
“I spent three years (teaching and coaching) in Girard (Pa.) and when I got the job at New Castle in 1960, I knew right away that I wanted Don Ross to be my assistant. There was no teaching opening for him at the time so (John) “Rags” Gennock was my first assistant,” Palumbo said. “Rags left and as soon as a teaching job came open, I let the administration know that I wanted Donnie.
“John Milanovich, who coached me in high school and was like a second father to me, told me, ‘when you hire an assistant, you have to hire someone who is not only compatible with you, but also trusts in you.’
“That’s why I wanted Don Ross. I knew we would fit like hand in glove. He worked with our guards and built up our junior high program. We never had a sour word in all of our years together.”
Ross spent 11 years serving under Palumbo. When Palumbo retired in 1972, Ross was in the perfect place to take over.
“His hiring wasn’t automatic, though,” Palumbo said. “We had to convince a lot of people. He was an Xs and Os man and the kids really related to him. I knew he was the man for the job.”
Palumbo was one of many with whom Ross showed off his amateur ventriloquism talents.
“He would call and use his Porky Pig voice,” Palumbo said. “You would know it was him but couldn’t help but laugh. He had a heck of a sense of humor.”
Palumbo visited with Ross three to four times a week as his illness progressed, including Saturday morning, hours before he died.
“Mary Lou told him, ‘Don, Connie’s here,’ and he nodded his head up and down,” Palumbo said. “We were like brothers. It is a great loss to me.”
When he was inducted into the Lawrence County Historical Society Sports Hall of Fame in 1996, Ross listed as two of his favorite players a pair of point guards in Bill McNees and Phillip Macri. McNees went on to win a 1996 WPIAL championship at Shenango High with Ross there every step of the way to enjoy it.
“Nobody had a better work ethic than Billy,” Ross once said, revealing one of the player nicknames he was known for. “I called him “Slick as grease, Bill McNees.”
Macri became a quadriplegic as the result of a diving accident heading into his senior year of high school and when Ross himself suffered a stroke in 1991, Macri served as a motivator.
“If I ever started feeling sorry for myself, l’d think, ‘if Phillip was here right now, he’d kick me right in the butt,’ “ he said.
THAT CHAMPIONSHIP SEASON
The shining moment of Ross’ 20-year head coaching tenure and 277-206 record came during the 1981-82 season, when the ‘Canes captured the WPIAL championship and advanced to the PIAA title game with Russell Bruce the tallest starter at 6-foot-2. But as anyone who followed that team that also featured Barry Whetzel, Jimmy Brown, Frank Bongivengo and Bob Natale knew, what New Castle lacked in height, it made up for in heart.
Ross, Ed Germanski, his assistant coach for 16 years, and ninth-grade coach Jimmy Payne were a great team both on and off the court.
“We got along so well and that had everything to do with our success,” Germanski said. “We never fought, never had a bad word between us. Every day was fun.”
Ross called 1981-82 “certainly the highlight of my career,” pointing to a 101-95 NBA-type shootout against Penn Hills in the PIAA semifinals as his most memorable game of that 27-5 season. “We are NC” and the “whatchamacallit defense” became battle cries as fans filled gyms and arenas arriving by the busload and carload. The 1982 WPIAL title was New Castle’s first in 46 years.
The team lost a 42-38 heartbreaker to Whitehall in the state championship game. Afterward, the words “In Our Hearts We Know,” put up outside Rashid’s Oriental Rugs on East Washington Street became one for the ages.
“He never got over that loss,” Fazzone said. “He played that game over and over in his mind.”
A PLAYER’S COACH
Many of Ross’ former players kept in close touch with him and that included Bruce, now 55 and an Atlanta resident since 1991.
“We talked a lot over the years, especially over the last several,” Bruce said. “We did a lot of reflecting on 1982 and he shared a lot of things that I never knew back then, things that I will forever treasure knowing.
“When I heard that coach was not doing well last week, I called his wife and asked her to tell him thank you for everything he did for me. She said he was aware that I called and he knew what I had said. It was important to me that I got the chance to say that to him one last time.”
Ross became influential in Bruce’s life when he was in ninth grade.
“I was a baseball player at the time and Jimmy Brown and I were best friends in junior high. I joined the eighth-grade team just to be around Jimmy, not because I loved basketball. I don’t think I got in one game.
“In ninth grade, I became the sixth man. I went to a high school practice with Jimmy. Coach Ross was there and had an extra uniform and told a manager to give it to me. I really had no business there other than I was Jimmy’s buddy. It was the first day that I met coach, but he pulled me to the side and told me the first thing he had to do was correct my shot because I had my elbow sticking out. He took an interest in me from Day One. He told me later that he stayed on me because he saw something in me. My life changed from that moment on.”
Bruce dressed varsity as a 10th-grader and scored one point in the single game he played. A year later, he played in 12 games, averaging 1.7 ppg.
“Coach tried to get me more playing time in 11th grade, but I was 6-2, 140 pounds and he just didn’t know where to put me,” Bruce said. “Our big guys from that year, Pete Peace and Frank Hammers, were graduating, so coach said there was no choice but to put me inside for my senior year.
“He had me work out with the football team during the offseason and they told me how to put on weight and muscle — eat a lot of peanut butter and jelly sandwiches and drink a lot of milkshakes. I put on 30 pounds of muscle in a few months. When we went to undergrad tournaments, since Jimmy (Brown) and Frank (Bongivengo) were playing football, I kept making all-tournament teams. That was the first time I think it started to become obvious that I might be decent as a senior.”
SENSE OF HUMOR
Manifrang met Ross in the late 1950s, when he served as a batboy for the Edinburg North County League team, of which Ross was a star.
“We lost touch some when he left Union for New Castle, but about 20 years ago, we reconnected,” Manifrang said. “We would go to breakfast and dinner and played golf together.”
Manifrang said that Ross’s sense of humor was one of his biggest attributes.
“He kidded with everyone, including his players,” Manifrang said. “I remember once when he told one of his players to get back (on defense) against Farrell and the player didn’t get back and Farrell ended up scoring.
“At halftime, the player went into the locker room and yelled, ‘my fault,’ and Donnie yelled back, ‘oh, no, it’s my fault for playing you.’ That was Donnie, he had a wicked sense of humor and you better be able to take it.”
SHERBAK’S MEMORIES
Steve Sherbak played for Palumbo and Ross from 1968-71 and kept in touch with both from his home in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Now 65, he plans to travel to New Castle on Thursday to attend Ross’s calling hours and funeral.
“Over the summers when Connie was coach, the elementary kids were allowed to come up to the high school twice a week to learn fundamentals,” Sherbak said. “Back then, you walked everywhere. I lived on Bell Avenue and Donnie would see me walking down Sampson Street and would give me a ride.
“When he was our JV coach, he’d set it up so we could play at lunchtime. He, Connie, (teacher) Dan Spanish, sometimes (former player) Mike Drespling would come in and a few of us like Jesse Moss and Pud Stevenson would play 3 on 3. Those guys were in their 20s or 30s then and they could whip us.
“Donnie was just a good solid guy who cared about people and loved to coach,” Sherbak added. “He was funny as all heck but he shot you straight when you needed it. You could always count on that.”
During their days at New Castle, perhaps no one was closer to Ross than fellow teacher Bill Wise. In later years, Fazzone was constantly at his side. Ross was a foodie who loved to go out to eat, and Fazzone took him to breakfast and dinner several times a week.
The two became fast friends in 1982. Fazzone, a Union High graduate, hung out at Scotties’ practices on Saturday mornings with then-coach Mike Covelli and joined a group of coaches, including Ross, at Isaly’s in Westgate Plaza afterward.
“Just like that we became best friends,” Fazzone said. “I was just a guy who loved sports, but we bonded. He invited me to his practices, then all of his functions. He used to pick me up. Later when he couldn’t drive, I picked him up.”
Fazzone went every day to the Haven. Other frequent visitors in addition to Palumbo and Manifrang were longtime friends and former coaches Ed Germanski, Gary Trimble and friend Joe Macri.
Two days before Ross entered hospice on Dec. 16, a group of friends, including Fazzone, Manifrang, Germanski, Trimble, Moss and Larry Kelly had an impromptu luncheon.
“We sat and told stories and laughed for several hours,” Fazzone said. “He was able to sit in a chair. We knew he was close to the end but it was a good day.
“He loved Edward’s and Gallo’s wings, so we went there often. He always ate 10 wings, and, as he started losing his eyesight in the last couple of years, I would place them on his plate like a clock,” Fazzone added. “I would tell him, ‘you have 9 o’clock and 4 o’clock left.’ We took turns picking where to go and on Dec. 2 it was his turn to pick. He also loved steak, so he picked Ruby Tuesday and even though he was in a lot of pain, a group of us got him into a wheelchair and took him there. Joe Gierlach cut his steak for him like he always did.
“I wondered if it would be our last time out together,” Fazzone added, “and it was.”
