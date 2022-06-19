Emil Long Jr. posted a hole-in-one at Pine Lakes Golf Course in Hubbard, Ohio.
Long Jr. recorded the ace with a pitching wedge on the 112-yard par-three hole No. 3.
Frank DeLuca Jr. and Jack Basto witnessed the shot.
Ruth D. Phillips, 73, of Shenango Township passed away the evening of June 17, 2022, at her residence. Born in New Castle on July 2, 1948, Ruth was the daughter of the late Alfred Bridges and Vera Heims. Ruth is survived by her beloved husband of 56 years, Russell A. Phillips. Ruth was an ac…
