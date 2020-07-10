Long competes in golf qualifier

Laurel High graduate Evan Long shot a two-over 72 Thursday in the 104th Open Championship qualifier, West 1. The event was held at Edgewood Country Club in Pittsburgh.
The field was limited to 120 at the qualifying site.
Long, who will be a senior at the University of Minnesota in the fall, did not make the cut. He carded a 38 on the front and a 34 on the back. Both of his birdies came on the back nine.
The top four golfers and ties qualified for the 104th Open Pennsylvania Open Championship. The event will be held Aug. 10 through Aug. 12 at Oakmont Country Club.
Gregor Meyer placed first in Thursday’s qualifier with an eight-under 62. Mark Goetz was second with a six-under 64. Scott Bitar and Rick Stimmel tied for third, each firing a three-under 67. Meyer, Bitar and Stimmel are from Pittsburgh, while Goetz is from Greensburg.
