Long claims Sunnehanna qualifier

JOHNSTOWN — Laurel High graduate Evan Long captured the Sunnehanna Amateur qualifier at Sunnehanna Country Club on Monday.
Long secured one of the four available qualifying spots. Peter Bradbeer of Rosement, Stephen Cerbara of Langhorne and Gregor Meyer of Pittsburgh took the other three spots for the event.
They have an automatic bid to the Sunnehanna Amateur scheduled for July 21-24.
Long shot a 3-under-par 67, while Bradbeer, Cerbara and Meyer added 68s in the 64-golfer field.
Long is a senior at the University of Minnesota.
