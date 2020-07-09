Locke named athletic director at Laurel

It was one of the bigger decisions of Ken Locke's life and he knew he had to get it right.
Ultimately, it was the staff he would be working with at Laurel High that made the decision easy for him.
The 1995 Laurel graduate was hired Wednesday night as athletic director at Laurel High by a unanimous vote. His salary will be $20,000. He replaces Mike Krol, who retired in May.
Locke has served as boys varsity basketball coach in the district since 2010. Prior to that, he was an assistant coach for 12 years at Neshannock.
"I went around and around about it," he said. "I just wanted to be sure I was making the right decision because it is a lot of work, that I know very well. I applied when Mr. Krol was hired and he was an obvious choice back at that time. But I really felt that now was my time.
"Ultimately, though, it came down to the people I would be working with and one of those was Mrs. Hites (Lori Hites). It's a great situation as Mrs. Hites knows everything there is to know about Laurel athletics."
Hites already has committed to serving as assistant AD for the 18th year. She did not apply for the AD's job.
"I think Kenny and I will work really well together," said the home ec teacher. "He will bring a lot to Laurel athletics."
Locke said he expects no problems continuing as boys basketball coach.
"It was brought up at my interview for obvious reasons," he said. "Lori Hites will be the AD in charge at the boys basketball games while I am coaching so that was a perfect solution."
Locke, 43, a Clarion University product, works as an Accountant III in the Lawrence County Controller's Office.
"I definitely think it will be a challenge," he said. "I don't think people realize how much work is involved in a job like this. There are clearances that you need to take care of, schedules, transportation. There is just a lot to keep track of."
Locke and his wife, Amanda, have four children — Taylor, a student at Westminster College; Aaliyah, a junior at Laurel; Karlee, a fourth-grader at Laurel; and Connor, a third-grader at Laurel.
Laurel Superintendent Len Rich was involved in the interview process and said Locke stood out.
"Kenny Locke is Laurel born and bred. I think he will be a successful AD," Rich said "We were fortunate to have the opportunity to hire an internal candidate and a good one.
"We had over 25 candidates initially and when we told them that it was a full-time job for part-time money, we ended up with six to nine for the first round. But in the end, we got the right guy."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.