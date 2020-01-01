Shenango cruised to the WPIAL Section 1-1A girls volleyball title.
The Lady Wildcats led the all-section team as well. Emilee Fedrizzi, Angel Klein, Shannon Linz and Grace Merkel all earned first-team honors. Union’s Madison Wynn joined them.
Shenango captured the section title with a 14-0 mark. The Lady Wildcats swept Union, 3-0, in the first round and edged Greensburg Central Catholic, 3-2, in the quarterfinals. Fort Cherry beat Shenango, 3-0, in the semifinals. The Lady Wildcats’ season came to an end with a 3-1 loss to Geibel Catholic in the WPIAL consolation match.
The Lady Scots tied Rochester for fourth in the section at 7-7. Their season ended with the sweep to Shenango in the WPIAL first round.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.