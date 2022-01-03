Locals stole the show on the WPIAL Section 1-2A volleyball all-stars list.
Laurel High’s Regan Atkins, Reese Bintrim, Johnna Hill and Mackenzie Miles were first-team selections, along with Maya Mrozek, Aaralyn Nogay and Addi Watts from Neshannock. Shenango’s Emilee Fedrizzi and Kylee Rubin, as well as Ellwood City Lincoln’s Angelina Nardone also were first-team selections.
The Lady Spartans won the section championship with a 13-1 mark, while finishing 16-4 overall. Laurel advanced to the WPIAL semifinals before being eliminated by Avonworth in four games.
The Lady Lancers compiled a 12-2 section mark and 14-3 overall ledger. Neshannock reached the WPIAL quarterfinals before falling to Seton-La Salle in three games.
Watts, a senior, served 43 aces, with 127 kills, 78 digs and seven blocks. Mrozek, a senior, notched 27 aces, with 221 kills, 15 digs and 114 blocks. Nogay, a junior, contributed 43 aces, 52 kills, 37 digs and 34 blocks.
Shenango finished 10-4 in league play and 11-5 overall. The Lady Wildcats lost to Avonworth in five games in the WPIAL quarterfinals.
Rubin, a junior, recorded 281 kills, 99 digs, 110 points, 51 aces and 21 blocks.
Fedrizzi, a junior, notched 183 points, 57 aces, 221 kills and 83 digs.
Ellwood City compiled a 9-5 league ledger and 11-7 overall.
SECTION 1-2A ALL-STARS
Regan Atkins (Laurel) Jr.; Reese Bintrim (Laurel) Jr.; Emilee Fedrizzi (Shenango) Jr.; Johnna Hill (Laurel) Jr.; Mackenzie Miles (Laurel) Sr.; Maya Mrozek (Neshannock) Sr.; Angelina Nardone (Ellwood City) Sr.; Aaralyn Nogay (Neshannock) Jr.; Kylee Rubin (Shenango) Jr.; Addi Watts (Neshannock) Sr.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.