By Joe Sager
New Castle News
Ellwood City Lincoln High showed flashes of greatness in the regular season.
The Wolverines turned it on totally in the WPIAL tournament as they captured the program’s first Class 3A title. Ellwood City finished tied for second in the Section 1 race and Joseph Roth and Steve Antuono earned first-team honors. Neshannock’s Russell Kwiat and Laurel’s Marcus Haswell joined them.
WOLVERINES ROLL
Ellwood City tired Beaver Falls for second in the section at 7-1 and entered the WPIAL tournament as the No. 11 seed. But, that didn’t stop the team from dethroning four higher seeds – including No. 1 South Allegheny in the WPIAL title game.
“It’s surreal,” Ellwood City coach Steve Antuono said. “There hasn’t been a day go by that I haven’t thought about it. Everyone wants to talk about it. It’s a dream come true, to be honest with you.”
Roth, a 6-foot-4 freshman, burst onto the scene for the Wolverines and averaged 18.1 points per game and double figures rebounding. Also an outstanding swimmer for Riverside, he captured WPIAL and PIAA gold medals in the pool, too.
“It’s unbelievable what he did. I couldn’t be happier for him. He is so deserving,” Coach Antuono said. “He has totally changed our team in so many ways. Our success really goes through him. It’s been a total team effort for us and he bought in right from the start. He is more than just a big kid. He can play basketball and has a great IQ and feel for the game.”
Steve Antuono, a junior guard, averaged 17.4 ppg.
“I am just really proud of him. It’s a great honor and achievement,” Coach Antuono said. “It gives me great joy and happiness for him because he has worked very hard at his game. He’s constantly driving places looking for gyms and working on his skillset.”
The Wolverines’ season came to an end at 14-5 with a 62-60 loss to Brookville in the PIAA quarterfinals.
KWIAT CONTINUES LEGACY
A senior guard, Kwiat averaged 13.5 points per game to help Neshannock capture a section title with a 9-1 record. The Lancers finished 17-2 overall with a 60-51 setback to Ellwood City in the WPIAL semifinals.
“He had a great season for us and a great four-year career. He started some games as a freshman and played a lot. Since then, he’s started for us,” Neshannock coach John Corey said. “In my mind, he’d be the MVP in our section because he received the most votes. So, for him to end his career that way is a great tribute for him. Above basketball, he is a tremendous young man. I am so happy for him in so many different ways.
“The Kwiat name is ingrained in Neshannock basketball lore with his father and uncle. For Russell to continue to live up to that family name in Neshannock basketball, I am just really happy for him,” he continued. “Having guys like Russell and so many others who were part of the team this year was great. It was a great group of kids I had the privilege of coaching this season.”
HASWELL PACES LAUREL
Haswell, a senior guard, averaged 15.0 points per game for Laurel, which finished fourth in the section at 5-5. He finished his career with 1,166 points.
“He has been starting for four years, running the show and being the leader the last couple years,” Laurel coach Ken Locke said. “He played within himself. He is a special player and a special kid. This is a good accomplishment.”
The Spartans finished 12-11 after a 59-50 loss to Aliquippa in the WPIAL quarterfinals.
“Overall, I am very satisfied. We played well at the right time,” Laurel coach Ken Locke said. “We lost three seniors from the last year, so it took a while to jell and believe in each other. The second half of the season, we played hard and got after people and just believed in each other and had fun doing it. We were able to make a nice run. We gave Aliquippa all they could handle. We had them on the ropes and we would have liked to have gone further. Overall, I am pleased with the accomplishments.”
Section 1-3A All-Stars
First Team
Russell Kwiat (Neshannock), Sr.; Joseph Roth (Ellwood City), Fr.; Michael Conley (Beaver Falls), Sr.; Steve Antuono (Ellwood City), Jr.; Marcus Haswell (Laurel), Sr.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.