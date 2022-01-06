The Freedom High girls soccer team sat atop the WPIAL Section 3-1A standings.
The Lady Bulldogs won the section title with a 10-0 mark, while finishing 16-6 overall. They won the WPIAL Class 1A consolation match to advance to the PIAA playoffs. Freedom, though, was eliminated in the state quarterfinals.
Mohawk posted a 2-7-1 league record and 4-7-1 mark overall. Neshannock was 0-10 in the section and 1-12 overall.
Abi Boehning, Kristen Clark, Madisyn Cole and Natalie Quear earn all-section recognition for the Lady Warriors.
Dove Corrette-Bennett was an all-section recipient for the Lady Lancers.
WPIAL SECTION 3-1A ALL-STARS: Shaye Bailey (Freedom) So.; Julia Mohrbacher (Freedom) Jr.; Renae Mohrbacher (Freedom) Sr.; Abi Boehning (Mohawk) Jr.; Kristen Clark (Mohawk) Sr.; Madisyn Cole (Mohawk) Jr.; Natalie Quear (Mohawk) Jr.; Dove Corrette-Bennett (Neshannock) Jr.; Meghan McCoy (Our Lady of the Sacred Heart) Sr.; Emily Sell (Our Lady of the Sacred Heart), So.; Alexa Taylor (Our Lady of the Sacred Heart) So.; Lexi Fluharty (Riverside) So.; Sarah Smith (Riverside) Sr.; Megan Zelch (Riverside) Sr.; Emily Bailey (South Side Beaver) Sr.; Maura Heberle (South Side Beaver) Jr.; Turek Mairin (South Side Beaver) Sr.; Garvey Rian (South Side Beaver) Sr.
