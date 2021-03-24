By Ron Poniewasz Jr.
New Castle News
Gold was added to the collection of Lawrence County individuals and a boys basketball team last week.
Neshannock High boys swimmer Conner McBeth, along with Ellwood City Lincoln swimmers Alexander Roth and his younger brother Joseph Roth scored state gold medals. The Wolverines’ boys basketball team also got in on the act, notching a WPIAL championship.
McBeth, Alexander Roth and Joseph Roth, along with the Ellwood City boys basketball earned Athlete of the Week honors, as voted on by The New Castle News sports staff.
McBeth, a senior, won the PIAA Class 2A championship in the 100 freestyle in 44.56. He was two seconds faster than Susquehannock’s Jacob Wade. McBeth also took second in the 50-yard freestyle in a personal-best mark of 20.26.
The state championship meet was held Friday at Cumberland Valley High School.
“I feel he did awesome. He wanted to win two golds,” said Karen McBeth, who is Conner’s mom and doubles as the Neshannock High swim coach. “He ended up dropping time in the end; that mattered most.
“In the 100 free, we’re just thrilled about winning the gold. Bringing home the gold was the highlight of his career. He exceeded our expectations. He’s happy with himself.”
Conner McBeth, a senior and West Virginia University recruit, swims independently because Neshannock doesn’t have a varsity team. Karen McBeth, though, serves as the coach for any Lancers swimmer.
Ellwood City Lincoln’s Alexander Roth and his younger brother Joseph Roth competed for Riverside in Class 2A action because Ellwood doesn’t have a varsity team. The Panthers claimed the 200 freestyle relay championship with the Roth brothers competing. The relay team fashioned a time of 1:26.52.
Riverside’s 200 medley relay team also comprised the Roths and they won silver in 1:35.27.
Joseph Roth earned silver in the 100 backstroke in 50.36. He was edged at the line by Lakeland’s Peter Kawash, who scored gold in 50.34.
The Panthers’ 400 freestyle relay team took third in 3:13.17 with the Roth brothers participating on the team.
Attempts to reach Riverside coach Bill Valli for comments were unsuccessful.
Ellwood City’s boys basketball team opened the week by winning the program’s first WPIAL championship, 53-50, over South Allegheny at North Allegheny.
“It’s amazing. It really hasn’t hit me,” Wolverines coach Steve Antuono said after his team won the title. “I’ve dreamed about this as a player and as a coach. I got to do it in ‘03 (as an assistant for the Union boys).
“This has been my team. When you take the Ellwood job, people would say ‘why would you take the Ellwood job? Why would you want to take that job?’ There’s no job that opens that’s a good job. A lot of this started years ago with a couple little kids. Three of them out there in particular. And then you add Joey Roth to the mix and my role players.”
It was Ellwood City’s first appearance in the championship game since 1986.
“These are great kids with a great support system,” Antuono said. “This is a true team. A true family.”
Leading 51-50 with 10.8 seconds to go, Alexander Roth stepped to the foul line for a one-and-one. He drained both freebies, then hauled in the game’s final rebound with one second left to preserve the win.
Alexander Roth recorded a game-high 19 points for Ellwood City and Joseph Roth tossed in 17. Steve Antuono, the coach’s son, was next with 14.
The Wolverines, though, were ousted in the quarterfinals of the state playoffs by Brookville, 62-60. Ellwood City’s season ends at 14-5.
