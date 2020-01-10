Lawrence County’s three high school wrestling programs are off and running for the 2019-20 season.
Two schools have new coaches. Ellwood City Lincoln coach John Fleming and New Castle coach Sam Constant are in their first season at the helm of their respective programs, while Kevin Carmichael returns for his 12th year at Laurel.
Fleming coached at West Mifflin for seven years before taking last year off.
“Things have been going well,” he said. “We’re looking to get more kids interested in the sport.
“It’s more of a basketball and baseball area. We want to show them that it’s fun. We’re trying to get the program to grow and hopefully have a powerhouse in the future.”
This is the first varsity head coaching job for Constant, who previously served as an assistant for the ‘Canes for five years.
“I’ve been very blessed with the kids I have,” Constant said. “They all strive to excel at their sport and in school. I’m just happy with them. None of them are in trouble, you never read about them. They are good kids.
“I’m excited for the season, the transition was very easy. I’ve had these guys since they were little. They’re comfortable with me and know what I expect. They know exactly what I expect out of them, hard work and discipline.”
Constant has high hopes for his wrestling team.
“I would like to see some tournament champions,” he said. “I would like to see some individual successes. I look for them to succeed individually.”
ELLWOOD CITY
Fleming will build his team around senior Austin Walley. Walley, who is eligible to compete at 182 pounds, has been competing at 185 or 195. Walley is the Wolverines’ lone letterman and has committed to NCAA Division I Bucknell.
“We’re very young and we’re looking to grow,” Fleming said. “We’re looking to get a few qualifiers to the WPIAL, maybe sneak one to state.”
Walley, Rodney Grimes (Jr., 220) and Ben Gallenz (Fr., 106) are the team’s top three grapplers according to Fleming.
“Walley has major upside. We’re looking for him to win a state championship and we’re looking to get him ready for the next step (college),” Fleming said. “We’re looking to get Grimes to state; he’s a very hard worker. He listens better than anyone in the room.
“Gallenz is young and he’s looking to learn.”
LAUREL
Carmichael boasts one of the most complete teams of his career.
“They’re definitely one of the more talent teams I’ve had,” he said. “We have a good mix of veteran leadership and a talented group of ninth-graders.
“Sometimes you worry about ninth-graders coming into a varsity spot, because in wrestling, a lot of kids have to wean their way in, but we haven’t had that problem at all this year. They’re all ready to wrestle and all taking it very seriously.”
Laurel is led by junior Mitch Miles, who was 31-5 last season and 16-0 so far this year, with 15 of his matches first-period pins and the other one ending in the second period.
The team posts a set of triplet starters in senior Nick (15-6), Jake (15-6) and Sam (8-5) Moore. Others with outstanding records to start the season are freshman Colin Bartley at 106 pounds (13-5) and senior Braden Strohecker (15-5). The Spartans also have two girls, Madison Michaels, who is unbeaten at 3-0 at 106 pounds and Maddy Harding, who wrestles at 113 pounds.
Carmichael said that he can’t help but be excited about this team.
“I’ve had good teams and great wrestlers but this group really stands out,” he said. “Our junior high numbers are up, the numbers coming out of our youth program are up. For the time time in awhile, we’ve been able to fill the roster without forfeiting.
“I am really happy about where our youth program is. Ryan Miles is our coordinator and Liam Powell is the coach. His father, Fred, is a guru of wrestling. He was a very successful coach at Slippery Rock (University) and is now helping coaching at Butler. Liam approached us this year and asked if we had an availability for him to coach. We offered him the youth program and he’s been a great addition.”
Assistants Antonio Reino, Jesse Garner, Billy Moore and Shane King are also heavily involved in the program, according to Carmichael.
NEW CASTLE
There are some key pieces missing for the ‘Canes at the moment.
“I’m very pleased with the team so far,” Constant said. “We’re riddled with injury right now. The kids that are participating and they are doing wonderful.
“We only have six healthy wrestlers at the moment.”
Cam Boyce, Devon Napier and Jackson Billyk all are out with shoulder injuries.
Constant pointed to Jonah Miller (132), Stone Miller (113) and Dante Mangieri (120) as key components to this year’s New Castle team.
“Jonah was a WPIAL qualifier last year. We’re looking for a PIAA qualifier if not a placement this year,” Constant said. “Stone is super tough. He got sick at the end of last year or he would have been a WPIAL qualifier; he has a good shot at qualifying for the WPIAL.
“Dante is very tough and very methodical. He has a 4.8 GPA and everything is very crisp. The kid is like a genius in and out of the classroom.”
ELLWOOD CITY: JoeyKay Frelin, Sr., 132; Matt King, Sr., 126; *Austin Walley, Sr., 185/195; Damon Bumgardner, Jr., 132; Rodney Grimes, Jr., 220; Ryan Nazari, Jr., 132; Cameron Rennels, Jr., 285; Elijah Shelby, So., 132; Billy D’Zio, Fr.; 160; Ben Gallenz, Fr., 106; Antonio Perez, Fr.; 170; Michael Swesey, Fr., 145.
LAUREL: *Isaac Duffy, Sr., 160; *Blake Lahr, Sr., 132; *Nick Moore, Sr., 132; *Jake Moore, Sr., 152; *Sam Moore, Sr., 182; *Braden Strohecker, Sr., 182; *Mitch Miles, Jr., 285; *Aiden Pearce, So., 126; Skyler Sholler, So., 195; Colin Bartley, Fr., 106; Karsten Campbell, Fr., 170; Brady Cooper, Fr., 138; Ryan DiMuccio, Fr., 160; Maddy Harding, Fr., 113; Tommy Hetzer, Fr., 120; Charles Krepp, Fr., 138; Madison Michaels, Fr., 106; Tyler Stewart, Fr., 220; Chase Tinstman, Fr., 145.
NEW CASTLE: *Cam Boyce, Sr., 138; *Anthony Eckenroad, Sr., 195; *Micah Killion, Sr., 285; *Stone Miller, Sr., 113; *Cam Hooks, Jr., 145; *Gavin Joyce, Jr., 152; *Dante Mangieri, Jr., 120; *Jonah Miller, Jr., 132; *Noah Shields, Jr., 182; Giovanni Carlucci, So., 126.
*denotes letterman
