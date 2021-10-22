Five county high school volleyball teams received their WPIAL playoff fate Friday afternoon. Four of the teams will participate in the Class 2A bracket.
Laurel High led the way for the county contingent, capturing the No. 3 seed in Class 2A. The Lady Spartans (14-2 overall) won the Section 1 championship with a 13-1 league mark, falling to Neshannock on Thursday in the section finale.
The Lady Lancers claimed the No. 4 seed in Class 2A. Neshannock was one game back of the Lady Spartans in the section and 13-2 overall. North Catholic (14-0) and Avonworth (13-2) are the top two seeds in Class 2A, respectively.
Union won the Section 1-1A championship at 10-0 and 15-1 overall.
Laurel will take on the winner of the Carmichaels-Valley matchup at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Avonworth in the first round. Neshannock will meet the survivor of the Brentwood-Derry match at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Plum in the opening round.
Tenth-seeded Shenango (10-4) will oppose seventh-seeded South Allegheny at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Armstrong in the first round. Ellwood City Lincoln (10-6) is seeded 15th and will meet 18th-seeded Southmoreland at 6 p.m. Monday at Mars in the preliminary round. The winner will advance to take on Avonworth at 7:30 p.m. at Avonworth in the first round. Last year, the Lady Wolverines finished unbeaten in the regular season before falling in the WPIAL Class 2A championship match to North Catholic, 3-1.
In Class 1A, fifth-seeded Union will battle 12th-seeded Riverview at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Seneca Valley in the first round.
The semifinals will take place Nov. 2 in all classifications, and the championships will all be held Nov. 6 at Robert Morris’ UPMC Events Center.
