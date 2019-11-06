Nick Rodgers likes a challenge.
That’s why he became interested in CrossFit — a unique regimen incorporating elements from high-intensity interval training, Olympic weightlifting, plyometrics, powerlifting, gymnastics and more.
Rodgers is challenged each time he goes to CrossFit Adelphos on West Washington Street for a workout. But, when he found out he could see how he stacks up against competitors from around the world in the CrossFit Open, he was all about that.
Rodgers, 14, is doing well, too. Through the first four weeks of the five-week, five-workout challenge, he’s ranked 52nd in the world in the boys 14-15 age division.
“I am pretty surprised by where I am right now,” he said. “It’s really cool to see where I am. It’s nice that I can compare myself to other people around the world.”
Rodgers, a freshman at New Castle High, was introduced to CrossFit after going with his father, Steve, to CrossFit Adelphos for workouts. Now, Nick works out there daily.
“I like it because you get to compete and compare yourself to everyone in the gym,” Nick said.
Nick entered the CrossFit Open challenge last year, but was not able to complete it due to an injury. He was eager to try it again this year.
“Last year, I liked the idea, but wasn’t where I was supposed to be,” he said. “My goal is to be in the top 200 to make it to the online qualifiers.”
The competition consists of five weeks of progressively difficult CrossFit workout routines. Competitors receive that week’s workout on Thursday night and have until Monday night to complete it. CrossFit Adelphos owner Tony Seamans, a 2007 Laurel graduate, doubles as head coach and a certified judge for the competition. Nick’s workouts are recorded to verify the timing as well.
“You don’t know what you’re going to get. It’ll be different workouts that we do. Most of the movements, everybody has already done, though,” Nick said. “They will have be validated by Tony at the gym and then submitted.”
If Nick finishes among the top 200 in his age group, he advances to the Online Qualifier stage. After that, qualifiers can compete in the CrossFit Games.
“Nick already does so well every day he comes in here. It’s amazing to watch him go,” Seamans said. “At 14 or 15, you don’t get kids who spend their fun time in the gym. Nick likes coming down and working out.”
He could make history, too.
“We’ve been open since 2014 and done the CrossFit Open every year since then. This is the first time that we’ve had anyone come close or showing there’s a real chance they could move on to the next stage,” Seamans said. “It’s very exciting. We have people here do the workouts with him to help challenge him, too.”
Nick, who plays baseball at New Castle, enjoys the benefits of the workouts.
“I want to say thank you to Tony Seamans for brining me to where I am now,” he said. “I’ve noticed the training has helped me a ton for baseball, too.”
