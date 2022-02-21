The WPIAL basketball playoffs heat up for Lawrence County teams Monday night.
Six teams will take the court, four of which are on the boys side, for first-round matchups. Three of those teams are defending WPIAL champions.
New Castle High and the Ellwood City Lincoln boys, along with the Neshannock girls open defense of their respective championships.
The Red Hurricane (20-1) will host (10-11) West Mifflin at 7 p.m. in Class 5A play, while the Wolverines (20-2) will entertain Summit Academy (7-8) at 7 p.m. in a Class 3A contest. The Lady Lancers (20-2) will square off against The Ellis School (7-13) at 6 p.m. in a Class 2A clash.
Elsewhere around the county on Monday in boys playoff battles, Neshannock (17-4) will entertain Brownsville (12-8) at 8 p.m. and Laurel (13-8) will trek to Fox Chapel for a clash with Shady Side Academy (15-6) at 8 p.m. Both games are in Class 3A.
In the other girls game, Shenango (13-8) travels to Mars to take on Winchester Thurston (12-8) in Class 2A play.
On Tuesday, the Shenango (8-14) boys will travel to Serra Catholic (10-10) for a Class 2A matchup.
WEST MIFFLIN AT NEW CASTLE, BOYS
The ‘Canes are the No. 2 seed in Class 5A, while the Titans come in seeded 15th.
Michael Wells paces New Castle in scoring at 21.1 points a game, while Isaiah Boice is next at 14.3 markers a game.
New Castle won the Section 2 championship with a 10-0 mark. West Mifflin tied for third third in Section 1 with Thomas Jefferson, both at 5-5 in league action. The ‘Canes are averaging almost 71 points a game.
The winner advances to meet the survivor of the South Fayette-Shaler contest on Thursday at a time and site to be determined.
SUMMIT ACADEMY AT ELLWOOD CITY LINCOLN, BOYS
The Wolverines picked up the lone top seed by a Lawrence County school, boys or girls. The Knights are the No. 16 seed in the Class 3A bracket.
The brothers tandem of Alexander Roth (18.1) and Joseph Roth (17.6) pace Ellwood City in scoring. Steve Antuono is next at 14.9.
The Wolverines won their first section championship this year, posting a 10-0 league ledger in Section 1. Summit Academy took fourth in Section 2 at 4-6.
The victor moves on and will battle the survivor of the Avonworth-Ligonier Valley matchup on Thursday at a time and site to be determined.
BROWNSVILLE AT NESHANNOCK, BOYS
The Lancers are the No. 7 seed and the Falcons are seeded 10th in Class 3A.
Mike Sopko leads the way for Neshannock at 16.6 points a game.
The Lancers placed second in Section 1 at 7-3. Brownsville took second in Section 4 at 9-3.
The winner moves on to face the survivor of the Aliquippa-Waynsburg Central contest on Thursday at a time and site to be determined.
LAUREL VS. SHADY SIDE ACADEMY, BOYS (AT FOX CHAPEL)
The Spartans are seeded No. 14 and the Bulldogs are No. 3 in Class 3A.
Laban Barker paces Laurel at 15.9 markers a matchup.
The Spartans placed fourth in Section 1 at 4-6. Shady Side Academy shared the Section 3 crown with South Allegheny, both fashioning 10-2 league ledgers.
The winner moves on to battle the victor of the Washington-Beaver Falls contest on Thursday at a time and site to be determined.
SHENANGO VS. WINCHESTER THURSTON, GIRLS (MARS)
The Lady Wildcats are the No. 10 seed and the Lady Bears are seeded No. 7 in Class 2A.
Shenango captured third place in Section at 7-5. Winchester Thurston took second in Section 4 at 8-2.
Kylee Rubin registers 12.3 points a game for the Lady Wildcats.
The winner moves on to face the survivor of the Neshannock-The Ellis School School clash on Thursday at a time and site to be determined.
THE ELLIS SCHOOL AT NESHANNOCK, GIRLS
The Lady Tigers are seeded No. 15 in Class 2A after knocking off Springdale in a preliminary-round game, 37-25. Neshannock is the No. 2 seed.
Neshannock shared the Section 1 championship with Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, with each finishing 11-1 in conference. The Ellis School tied for third with Springdale in Section 4, both going 3-7. Despite being Section 4 opponents, the two met in a preliminary-round clash. The teams split the series in the regular season.
Mairan Haggerty leads the Lady Lancers in scoring at 18.5 points a game, while Neleh Nogay and Megan Pallerino are next at 12.5.
The Ellis School reached the WPIAL Class 2A semifinals and the PIAA quarterfinals in 2020.
The survivor advances to meet the victor of the Winchester Thurston-Shenango tilt on Thursday at a time and site to be determined.
SHENANGO AT SERRA CATHOLIC, BOYS
The Wildcats are the No. 11 seed in Class 2A, while the Eagles are seeded No. 6.
Shenango tied for second place in Section 1 action with Springdale, with each school forging a 6-4 league record. Serra Catholic placed second in Section 3 play at 8-2.
Brody McQuiston leads the Wildcats in scoring at 16.1 points a game.
The winner moves on to meet the victor of the Carlynton-Jefferson-Morgan matchup on Friday at a time and site to be determined.
