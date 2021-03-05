A trio of Lawrence County independent high school swimmers are ready to compete for a WPIAL championship.
The swimmers will participate in the WPIAL Class 2A Swimming Championships, which will be held Saturday at Upper St Clair High School.
Mohawk High junior Sidney Andrews will swim in two events in the morning. She will compete in the 500 Freestyle and the 100 backstroke. Andrews is seeded 13th in the 500 freestyle with a time of 5:43.44, while being seeded 15th in the 100 backstroke at 1:06.16.
Neshannock High senior Conner McBeth will participate in the afternoon session. McBeth is a three-time WPIAL Class 2A champ in the 50 freestyle, while claiming a gold and a pair of silver medals in the 100 freestyle.
McBeth is looking to add more gold to his collection in district action, swimming in the 50 freestyle and 100 freestyle. He is seeded second in the 50 freestyle in 21.08 and first in the 100 freestyle in 45.84.
Shenango sophomore Connor Jeffcoat will swim in the 200 freestyle and the 500 freestyle. He is seeded second with a time of 1:47.89 in the 200 freestyle and seeded first in the 500 freestyle with a time of 4:54.68.
Independent swimmers do not have a high school varsity swim team at their school. Instead, the swimmers represent their high school as an independent.
The PIAA Class 2A Swimming Championships will be held March 19 at Cumberland Valley High School.
