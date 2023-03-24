Local swimmers are set to compete in the 2023 Pennsylvania YMCA State Swimming Championships on March 24-26.
The Lawrence County YMCA Silver Sharks are set to compete in the championships that will be held at the West Virginia University Aquatic Center at Mylan Park.
Swimmers qualified for the state championship after competing in the PA West District meet that was held on March 10-12.
TEAM RECORDS
NADIA DORSCH:
100 IM 1:10.39
100 FLY 1:07.77
50 FLY 28.92
500 FR 6:27.77
NATE DORSCH:
1000 FR 10:22.81
1650 FR 17:07.56
JOEY HASSAN:
100 BK 59.62
200 BK 2:10.16
100 IM 1:02.75
200 IM 2:16.05
LEO NORD:
200 IM 3:08.72
GABRIELLA WHYTE:
200 IM 2:51.97
100 FLY 1:19.56
BOYS 11-12 400 FR RELAY: REID CONTRERAZ, KAINAN LYNCH, JACOB PRELERSON, JOEY HASSAN 3:52.88
BOYS 11-12 200 MED RELAY: JOEY HASSAN, JACOB PRELERSON, KAINAN LYNCH, REID CONTRERAZ 2:00.60
BOYS 11-12 200 FR RELAY: REID CONTRERAZ, KAINAN LYNCH, JACOB PRELERSON, JOEY HASSAN 1:46.60
GIRLS 11-12 400 FR RELAY: ELLIE HARPER, ELIE DODGE, NADIA DORSCH, GRETA SHELENBERGER 4:14.40
GIRLS 11-12 200 FR RELAY: GRETA SHELENBERGER, ELLIE HARPER, NADIA DORSCH, ELIE DODGE 1:52.10
MEET RECORDS
BOYS 11-12 400 FREE RELAY: REID CONTRERAZ, KAINAN LYNCH, JACOB PRELERSON, JOEY HASSAN 3:52.88
JOEY HASSAN 11-12 BOYS 200 BACK 2:10.16
