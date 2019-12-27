Three Lawrence County high school swimmers competed in the 2019 Jim Stacy Winter Championships at the Spire Institute Sports Complex in Geneva, Ohio.
Neshannock High junior Conner McBeth competed in the A Flight preliminary round, finishing with a second-place time of 21.64 in the 50 Free and a first-place finish in the 100 Free with a time of 47.60. These times qualified him to swim in the finals, where he finished second in the 50 Free with a time of 21.25. McBeth took the podium in the 100 Free in first place with a time of 46.29 and set a meet record.
Shenango freshman Connor Jeffcoat also competed in the A Flight preliminary round, swimming the 200 Free and placing 15th with a time of 1:53.60 17th in the 100 Breast with a time of 1:05.52. Jeffcoat’s times also sent him to the finals, where he finished 17th in the 200 Free with a time of 1:53.25 in the 200 Free and 20th place in the 100 Breast with a time of 1:06.09.
Ethan Krouse, also a Shenango freshman, competed in the B Flight, placing third in the 200 Free with a 2:01.56 time and fourth in the 500 Free at 5:42.77.
About 1,000 swimmers from Ohio and Pennsylvania competed.
