Local cross country runners are poised for a run at a state championship.
Shenango High girls standout Carmen Medvit is coming off her second WPIAL cross country title. Her effort qualified her for the PIAA Cross Country Championships.
The Mohawk and Wilmington high girls cross country teams advanced to the PIAA championship meet as well by way of winning their respective district championships. In addition, Shenango boys runner Christian Maxwell also will participate in the state meet.
The PIAA championship meet will be held at Parkview Cross Country Course in the Hershey GIANT Center Complex on Saturday. The first race is set to begin at 9 a.m. and the last race is slated to start at 2:45 p.m.
Medvit, a senior, won the girls 1A crown in 19:10. She also captured district gold as a sophomore in 2018. However, she was unable to finish the 2019 district championship race, which kept her from reaching the state championship meet.
The Lady Warriors won the WPIAL Class 1A team title with 63 points, easily defeating the closest competitor — Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (127 points).
Natalie Lape paced Mohawk, finishing seventh in 20:23 at the district meet and Evelyn McClain finished 11th in 20:34. Lillian McClain (17th, 21:09), Aricka Young (18th, 21:09) and Sidney Andrews (24th, 21:32) also competed for the Lady Warriors.
Lape, Evelyn McClain, Lillian McClain and Aricka Young all are freshmen.
The Lady Greyhounds scored 33 points to claim the District 10, Class 1A team title. It was their second consecutive team championship.
Wilmington’s Grace Mason led the charge for the team, finishing third overall. Mason clocked a time of 19:22. Teammate and younger sister Emma Mason placed seventh in 20:26.
Becka Book (17th, 21:18), Ava Shearer (20th, 21:34), Maddalena DiMuccio (27th, 21:57), Jaden Hinderliter (37th, 22:47) and Elise Hilton (45th, 23:20) also ran for Wilmington at the district meet. They will join Grace Mason and Emma Mason at the state meet.
Last year, Grace Mason, now a senior, captured a medal at the state championship meet. She placed second in a time of 19:37.
Mason’s time as a junior topped her time that she clocked as a sophomore at the state meet by around 20 seconds.
Maxwell finished eighth in 16:45 in Class 1A boys action in the WPIAL Cross Country Championships. It will be Maxwell’s fourth trip to the state cross country meet.
