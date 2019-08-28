The Penn State Coaches Show Featuring James Franklin Presented by Pepsi radio show is coming to a local station this fall.
WJST-AM 1280 in New Castle, along with more than 40 radio stations in three states, will carry the Penn State Sports Network program this season. The debut program is set to air tomorrow. The program also will be carried live on LionVision on GoPSUsports.com.
The one-hour program will be live from Primanti Bros. downtown every Thursday at 6:05 p.m. from tomorrow through mid-March.
Penn State opens the 2019 campaign Saturday at home against Idaho at 3:30 p.m.
