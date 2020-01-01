Once again, Freedom’s girls soccer team rolled to a WPIAL Section 3-1A title.
The Lady Bulldogs led the all-section squad with four players.
Mohawk’s Sydney Madrid and Neshannock’s Ellina DeLillo earned honors as well.
Madrid, a senior defender, helped the Lady Warriors to a tie for fourth place in the section at 7-7.
Mohawk qualified for the playoffs, but fell to Bentworth, 6-1, in the first round and finished the season with 7-9 record.
DeLillo, a senior midfielder, was part of a Lady Lancers team that went 0-14 in the section and 0-18 overall.
