Junior bowlers from around Lawrence County excelled on the lanes Saturday.
The bowlers were competing for scholarship money in the 18th annual Mickey Michalojko Scholarship Junior Bowling Tournament. A $500 scholarship was awarded to the top bowler in each of the two divisions — under 12 and over 13. Additional scholarship money also was presented.
The event was held at Colonial Lanes.
The under 12 division was won by Jason Merlino, who repeated as champion. Merlino posted a total score of 675 and was the recipient of a $500 scholarship. Second place went to Landon Stephenson with a 656 and a $250 scholarship. Third place and a $150 scholarship went to Sam Ippolito with a 649.
Jonah Clare took the top prize in the over 13 division with a score of 708. He received a $500 scholarship for his effort. Brady Frasso came in second with a score of 699 and was presented with a $250 scholarship. Third place went to Kaitlyn Shuler, who rolled a 698 and received a $150 scholarship. Fourth went to Dakota Allen with a 653 set and a $100 scholarship.
Over $31,500 in scholarship money has been awarded through this tournament. Special thanks go out to Pizza Joe’s and to all the sponsors that support both this event and the Mickey Michalojko Scratch Bowling Tournament scheduled for April 24. Proceeds from that event go toward this scholarship tournament and benefit local junior bowlers.
