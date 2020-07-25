Local high school softball teams compete in summer league

By Ron Poniewasz Jr.
New Castle News
A defending district champion.
A district runner-up.
And plenty of talent to be showcased.
It was all lost during the spring sports season earlier this year because of the coronavirus pandemic. But that didn’t stop six Lawrence County schools — Laurel, Mohawk, Neshannock, Shenango, Union and Wilmington from getting back on the diamond and competing with Grove City, Lakeview, Moniteau, Mercer, Sharpsville and Hickory in a recreational softball league for those 18 and under.
The idea came from Henry Frengel and the first games were played in late June.
“Henry Frengel sent the text message out. He said ‘let’s do it’,” Wilmington coach John Frank said. “It was a great idea.”
Said Frengel, “We wanted to give the girls a chance to get more reps and give the girls a chance to play with their high school teammates.”
First-year Mohawk coach Hank Pezzuolo is appreciative of Frengel’s efforts.
“Henry deserves a lot of credit for this,” Pezzuolo said. “Having these kids get an opportunity to get on the field was a great thing. He deserves a lot of credit for this, as do all of the coaches.”
Most teams aren’t keeping statistics. There are no league standings available and there are no league fees for the teams.
The teams pay the umpires and the USSA sanction fee as well.
“Teams are insured and some of us are even bringing in eighth graders to play,” Frank said.
When the PIAA canceled spring sports, Frengel started to come up with a plan.
“We approached it as a varsity league,” Frengel said. “It was designed to give their seniors and the younger girls a chance to get some reps in.
“Not all of the players are travel ball players. It’s a great opportunity to give the incoming freshmen a chance to meet the team and build that team chemistry. We look at it from the aspect of building those reps and being ready for game situations.”
Frengel said two umpires work each game.
Teams are taking precautions during the pandemic.
“There are no sunflower seeds chewing and no spitting,” Frank said. “If they share a bat, they are to wipe it down before and after each use.
“If they’re chewing gum, they are told not to spit it out on the ground. They take their own water bottles and throw it in their own garbage cans at home. It’s all precautionary.”
The schedule is very relaxed and teams are playing a different amount of games. Some nights, teams will play doubleheaders, or one nine-inning game, according to Frank.
“It’s very informal,” Shenango coach Pat Quahliero said. “The coaches communicate. Some of the dates have been moved around.
“We’re not even playing by ASA rules in most cases. We’re letting extra girls bat, free substitutions, things like that.”
There is no busing of players to the games.
LAUREL
The Lady Spartans compiled a 21-3 overall record in 2019. They won the WPIAL championship with a 9-3 verdict over Frazier before falling to Cranberry in the state quarterfinals.
But coach Frank Duddy isn’t pointing toward the league as a way to continue to build the program’s foundation.
“I’m not 100 percent sure that’s why we’re in it,” he said of playing in the league. “The girls missed the 2020 season with the whole COVID thing. Henry (Frengel) came up with the idea to get the girls a few games over the season.
“As far as building the team for next year, we’re out here having fun. It’s real flexible rules, unlimited substitution. It’s real relaxed. But good quality reps that they’re getting can only make them better.”
Duddy is enjoying what he’s watching, along with those that come out to support the teams.
“I watch the games like anyone else,” he said. “We get support and we’re all practicing social distancing.”
Laurel has about 14 or 15 girls competing according to Duddy.
“We’re just happy to have them out there playing and they’re having a lot of fun playing,” Duddy said.
MOHAWK
The Lady Warriors went 12-7 in 2019 and made the WPIAL playoffs, falling in the quarterfinals.
“What we’re trying to do is to give our seniors a season and a proper sendoff,” Pezzuolo said. “Some of our players have graduated. It helps to identify with where we need help.
“It’s going to be challenging for us the next three or four years. We’re somewhat in a rebuilding process.”
Pezzuolo is no stranger to the Mohawk softball program, though, despite the 2020 season getting wiped out. Pezzuolo served as Lady Warriors assistant coach from 2015 through 2019.
“I was pretty engaged when (former coach) Brad (Hruska) was there,” Pezzuolo said. “I do know the kids. They’re getting used to me and I’m getting used to them.”
Sixteen players comprise the Mohawk team. Incoming freshmen Erica Young and Ava Nulph highlight that group. Both will see time pitching in the future.
“Young will be in the rotation and she will play shortstop when she’s not in the circle,” Pezzuolo said. “Ava will pitch as well. They just need some more experience in the circle.
“We’re getting to know their tendencies.”
NESHANNOCK
Jackie Lash’s Lady Lancers squad went 16-4 in 2019 before being ousted in the WPIAL quarterfinals. Lash feels the opportunity to play over the last several weeks will only help her team continue to improve.
“If I look at the team from that 2019 season, I have one returning player and that’s Neleh Nogay,” Lash said. “This has been a great opportunity for us.
“We have a whole slew of freshmen and sophomores that will be contributors. It’s nice to see what our options are. Pitching will be a definite change. We have a very young team. It was definitely worth it for us to play.”
Lash’s team was playing without Neleh (junior) and her sister Aaralyn Nogay (sophomore) because they play travel ball. Both of them are outfielders.
Kaylee Smith (sophomore, pitcher/third base), Jadyn Malizia (sophomore, pitcher/third base) and Ali Giordano (freshman, infielder) all have produced well for Neshannock according to Lash.
“We’re going to have to grow a lot,” Lash said. “We’re seeing what we have for the future.”
Lash noted 10 girls have been competing for Neshannock.’’
SHENANGO
The Lady Wildcats went 8-8 in 2019 before the pandemic cost them a chance to improve on that in 2020.
“That’s the goal,” Quahliero said when asked about the summer opportunity for a springboard to success. “We’re very thankful for the opportunity and I know the seniors are, too.
“We’re always looking to build on things.”
Quahliero has put the lost season of 2020 behind.
“I don’t think it’s a setback any more than it is for anyone else,” he said. “You just have to get over it and move on.
“We were definitely looking forward to the season. Things were certainly looking to align for us to be very competitive. That was unfortunate.”
Shenango will lose three seniors from the 2020 team, but only one of them had been a regular in 2019 according to Quahliero.
“This team is not affiliated with Shenango. It is Shenango girls, but we are called All Day Ray,” Quahliero said.
A total of 20 players are on the Lady Wildcats. But they are getting anywhere from 12 to 15 players per game.
UNION
The Lady Scots played in their first WPIAL championship game in 2019, falling to West Greene. Union posted a 12-7 overall record that season.
“This league gave us the opportunity to get the reps for the younger girls,” Union coach Doug Fisher said. “It’s great for reps.
“I think it would have helped to have been able to play with this team in 2020. But this helped and we’ll come back stronger.”
Fisher gets about 13 Lady Scots to each game he said.
“We all hit pretty good and they get to bat maybe twice a game,” Fisher said. “It was just great for them to get out there and play. I thought this was great.”
WILMINGTON
Frank is pleased with the opportunity the league has presented. Wilmington compiled a 12-9 record in 2019 under Frank’s guidance.
“It’s been a real treat. Fans go to the games; it’s nice to see people,” Frank said. “They are social distancing. Some are wearing their masks.”
Frank said the league sticks tight to what it is, a rec league.
“This thing really snowballed, it’s become a really nice thing,” he said. “We’re not pressed for time to get the games in. It’s not a championship thing. It’s to have fun and get reps for the girls.”
New Castle elected not to enter the league. Lady ‘Canes senior Gabe Perrotta is playing for Wilmington.
“No child is left out. My girls accepted her with open arms,” Frank said.
Frank said the league has a relaxed atmosphere.
“Everyone gets reps. We float them in at all different positions,” he said. “If you have 12 girls, all 12 girls bat.
“We have some voids to fill. Other teams have voids to fill, too. It’s been a great thing. We’re having fun and everyone is having fun with it.”
