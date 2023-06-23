Mr. Pizza / Kwiat Ins.
Course: Castle Hills. Low gross: Pete Calabrese 39, Jake Owoc 37, Scott Russell 38, Scott Campbell 38, Joe Wardmam 39.
C. Drake & Co. Lawncare
Course: Green Meadows, front nine. Low gross: Connor Hogue 39, Jack Jones, 39, Dave William 40, Dave Reimers 40, Mike Crute 41. Low net: Reimers 27, Mel Black 30, Berton Stiles 31, Mike Horrell 31. Leaders: Flight 1 — Connor Hogue 46.5; Flight 2 — Jack Jones 45.5; Flight 3 — Zak Horrell 42; Flight 4 — Dave Reimers 43.5; Flight 5 — Dave Hogue 43.
C. Drake & Co. Lawncare
Course: Green Meadows, back nine. Low gross: Dave Williams 38, Connor Hogue 38, Mike Crute 40, Jack Jones 40, Torry Burkes 41. Low net: Frank Cunningham 25, Patrick Lane 28, Burkes 29, Dave Hogue 29. Leaders: Flight 1 — Connor Hogue 38; Flight 2 — Jack Jones 36; Flight 3 — Zack Horrell 35; Flight 4 — W.M. Elliott 36.5; Flight 5 — Dave Hogue 38.
