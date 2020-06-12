Local football coaches ecstatic to start offseason workouts

By Kayleen Cubbal
New Castle News
Lawrence County’s high school football coaches got the news they wanted Wednesday.
It’s time to move forward.
Gov. Tom Wolf released COVID-19 guidelines for restarting sports in the PIAA, clearing the way for high school teams across the state to begin offseason workouts.
These guidelines are strictly for summer workouts, not competition in the fall.
“This provides us with a place to start. We’re very eager to get started,” Wilmington coach Brandon Phillian said.
Before those workouts can take place, each school must create a health and safety plan that has been given school board approval. The return-to-play plan must comply with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Once a plan is school board approved, teams can begin voluntary workouts immediately.
According to the guidelines, interscholastic sports can resume in either the “yellow” or “green” phase of Wolf’s color-coded reopening system, meaning the entire state is eligible. Schools aren’t required to submit the plan to the PIAA or the departments of health and education for approval.
PIAA teams have been prohibited from working out together since Wolf closed schools March 13.
“It’s definitely good news for us. We’ve been anxiously waiting this news since we turned green or even when we turned yellow,” New Castle coach Joe Cowart said. “It’s good news to hear. What does it mean? For now it means we have guidelines on where to start. Does it mean we are playing sports in the fall? No, not at this point, but this will allow the kids and coaches and schools to have some sense of readiness.”
Cowart said while although it was not allowed to meet in person, his team has kept in touch virtually.
“We did google classroom material with our students,” Cowart said. “We laid out workouts for them before gyms were open. We made sure they kept in shape at home as much as possible.
“The hard part of this is the unknown because we just don’t know where we go from here, although we’re certainly hoping where we go is to a high school football season,” he added. “We’re trying to get them to a point of normalcy even though we’re in a very non-normal season of our lives.”
“One thing with football is there’s no way you can regulate the social distance. You’re going to have hand-to-hand combat, chest combat and guys breathing on each other. The only thing you can do is take every precaution and that is something we will certainly do.”
Laurel coach Brian Cooper agreed.
“At least we can get moving in the right direction so we’re taking it as a positive,” he said. “With each school district creating its own plan to get started, it will be tough because of the makeups of the different communities and situations. I know we’ll be doing everything we can to make this work.
“Kids need sports right now. They need to be back at it and they definitely want to.”
Cooper said his players have been working out, although they could not do so in conventional means.
“The kids have been doing at-home workouts,” he said. “Some are fortunate enough to have a weight room at home so that was a plus. Hopefully they’re doing everything to get their bodies ready. Now we can take it from here.”
Cooper said he would prefer not to look too far ahead.
“We’re going to just focus on the conditioning part for right now,” he said. “We’re hoping that the (coronavirus) numbers stay steady nothing happens in the meantime to set us back because we’re really looking forward to this season.”
Phillian, a member of the district’s transition team, said Wednesday was a happy day among the Greyhounds football family.
“I’ve continued to be optimistic that we will have a football season and this is a step in that direction,” he said. “The ball’s in the school’s courts now and I’m looking forward to working with our administration to keep the safety of our student-athletes at the forefront. We basically have to sit before we crawl right now.”
Phillian said while there is no way to know what will happen over the next few months, he’s just going to take it one day at a time.
“There’s no way to play football without contact, plain and simple,” he said. “But I do think there can be precautions. There will have to be temperature checks and frequent sanitation of facilities.
“There may never be a normal as we knew it before. But hopefully our new normal is one that we can make the most of.”
Some requirements in the guidelines are harder to meet than others.
For example, sports equipment and other personal items “should be separated and not shared,” according to the state guidelines. If equipment must be shared, all equipment should be disinfected between users.
Practices and games in “yellow” counties are limited to 25 people. In “green” counties, the limit is 250. Also, facilities may not exceed 50 percent of their total occupancy allowed by law.
Coaches are encouraged to wear face coverings at all times.
Athletes must adhere to social-distance requirements, including in the field of play, locker rooms, sidelines, dugouts, benches and workout areas.
Athletes must be screened and monitored for COVID-19 symptoms before and during workouts. An athlete who’s ill or has a temperature of 100.4 or higher must be sent home.
