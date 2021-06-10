A pair of local boxers are ready to step back in the ring.
Chris Hill and Jose Perez, members of the Foundation Boxing and Youth Center in New Castle, will compete on a card Saturday in Butler.
Hill will oppose Anthony Bizzarro in the 135-pound open division. Bizzarro competes out of Erie.
Perez will fight Harold Camper, of West Virginia, in the 130-pound sub novice division.
The bouts start at 7 p.m. and will be held at Cubs Hall.
