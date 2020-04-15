Spring sports barely had a chance to get going this year at the collegiate level.
But many Lawrence County athletes were able to get a taste before the coronavirus ended their seasons early.
DELILLO AND LATESS
Nothing prevented Mercyhurst North East’s Dante DeLillo and Westminster College’s Mackenzie Latess from getting off to strong starts in the limited opportunities they were afforded.
DeLillo, a freshman infielder/pitcher from Neshannock High, batted .533 in five games for the Saints baseball team. He had eight hits in 15 at-bats with a triple, two home runs and seven RBIs. DeLillo, a California University of Pennsylvania transfer, also scored four runs.
The Saints baseball team posted a 3-3 mark.
Latess, a freshman infielder from Laurel, ranked second on the Lady Titans’ softball squad in batting with a .429 average in nine games, all of which were starts. She was 12 for 28 with three doubles, two home runs and 10 RBIs, while scoring five runs. Latess ranked second on the team in batting average and shared the team lead in home runs.
Westminster was 2-7.
GLAVACH AND MANGINO
Alex Glavach and Melina Mangino competed for Allegheny College’s women’s team.
Glavach, a sophomore from Wilmington, ran in the distance events. She finished 19th in the 3,000-meter run at the Mount Union (Ohio) Collegiate Tune-Up in 12:53.70.
Mangino, a freshman from Shenango, competed in the sprints. She was 11th in the 60-meter dash at the North Coast AC Indoor Track & Field Championships in 10.30.
BASEBALL
COSTELLO AND PRESNAR
Matt Costello and Billy Presnar took the field for Westminster College.
Costello, a sophomore pitcher/infielder from Union, started all six games for the Titans. He batted .350 (7 for 20), with a triple and seven RBIs. Costello also scored five runs.
Billy Presnar, a sophomore infielder from Neshannock, played in two games as a reserve. He was hitless in one at-bat.
Robert King, a freshman pitcher from Union, also was listed on Westminster’s roster. King didn’t appear in a game.
The Titans were 7-3.
SUMNER AND FEE
Geneva College is coached by Neshannock graduate Alan Sumner.
Alex Fee, a sophomore outfielder from New Castle, started all eight games in which he competed. Fee batted .321 with two doubles, a triple, three RBIs and nine runs scored.
The Golden Tornadoes were 4-5.
BOUYE AT ST. VINCENT
Chris Bouye, a freshman outfielder from Neshannock, was listed on St. Vincent’s roster.
Bouye didn’t see any action for the Bearcats, who were 3-7.
GIBSON AND PERRETTI
Matt Gibson and Ryan Perretti saw playing time for Mercyhurst.
Gibson, a junior infielder from New Castle, batted .118 in six games, five of which were starts. He knocked in a run and scored three.
Perretti, a freshman outfielder from Shenango, played in five games as a reserve. He walked and scored while receiving one at-bat.
Perretti transferred to Mercyhurst from Radford.
The Lakers were 5-3.
KRISTOPHEL AND SERIGNESE
Hayden Kristophel and Richie Serignese contributed for California University of Pennsylvania.
Kristophel, a junior outfielder from Shenango, played in five games for the Vulcans, starting two. He batted .375 with four runs scored.
Serignese, a junior pitcher from Neshannock, was 1-1 in five appearances on the hill for California University of Pennsylvania. He pitched in five games in relief, working five innings with a 5.40 earned run average, seven strikeouts and two walks.
CARWRIGHT AT ALLEGHENY
Brayden Cartwright competed for Allegheny College.
Cartwright, a freshman catcher from New Castle, got three at-bats in three games as a reserve. He went hitless with an RBI.
The Gators were 5-2.
NESHANNOCK TRIO
A trio of Neshannock graduates suited up for La Roche.
Jason Swope, a senior infielder, hit .269 with two doubles, a triple and four RBIs. He also scored four runs in eight games.
Brandon Scheidemantle, a junior utility player, played in four games with five at-bats and one walk.
Mike Nuzzo, a senior pitcher, had no record in two relief outings.
The Redhawks were 1-7.
RINKER PITCHES
Noah Rinker pitched in two games for Penn State-Beaver.
Rinker, a sophomore pitcher/second baseman from Ellwood City Lincoln, had no record in five innings pitched.
The Nittany Lions were 5-2.
MOSES AND SOUKOVICH
A pair of locals competed for Eastern Gateway Community College (Ohio).
Waddy Moses, a sophomore infielder from Ellwood City, had an RBI in his lone at-bat.
Vince Soukovich, a freshman pitcher from New Castle, pitched in two games in relief with no decisions. He had a 6.00 ERA with two walks and four strikeouts.
The Gators were 7-4.
CIOFFI AND DEROSA
Anthony Cioffi and Nick DeRosa also competed for Mercyhurst North East along with DeLillo.
Cioffi, a redshirt freshman infielder from New Castle, hit .176 with an RBI and five runs scored. He is a Fairmont State (West Virginia) transfer.
DeRosa, a pitcher from New Castle, pitched in two games in relief for Mercyhurst North East. He was 1-0 with six strikeouts and four walks.
GUNN AT PENN STATE
Joe Gunn was batting .273 for Penn State University.
A junior outfielder from Union, Gunn had two doubles and two RBIs. He started his collegiate career at Ball State before transferring to St. Johns River State. Penn State is his third collegiate stop.
The Nittany Lions were 10-5.
RYAN CONTRIBUTES
Anthony Ryan saw action for Bowling Green State.
Ryan a freshman catcher from Shenango, played in two games as a reserve. He batted twice and scored a run.
Bowling Green was 2-11.
SOFTBALL
LOCALS AT WESTMINSTER
Mia Greco, a freshman second baseman from Neshannock, batted .400 in four games, three were starts for Westminster.
Victoria Pezzuolo, a senior third baseman from Mohawk, started all eight games she appeared in. She hit .238 with two doubles and eight RBIs.
Brooke Atkins, a freshman outfielder from Laurel, batted .118 in six games, five of which were starts. Atkins drove in two runs.
Mallorie Norge, a freshman infielder from Mohawk, didn’t appear in any games.
WOYTEK AT THIEL
Thiel College’s Leah Woytek ranked second on the team in batting.
A senior from Mohawk, Woytek hit .424 in 11 games, all starts, with a double, four RBIs and nine runs scored. She stole five bases in seven attempts as well.
The Lady Tomcats were 3-9.
GURNEAL AT ST. VINCENT
Sydney Gurneal, a sophomore infielder from Wilmington, was listed on the St. Vincent College roster.
Gurneal didn’t get into any games for the Lady Bearcats, who were 4-4.
SHAFTIC AT CHATHAM
Paige Shaftic played in 10 games for Chatham, starting nine.
A utility player from New Castle, Shaftic hit .091 with an RBI in 11 at-bats.
The Lady Cougars were 1-9.
GRECOS AT SETON HILL
Ellwood City graduates Skyla Greco and Natalia Greco hit the diamond for Seton Hill.
Skyla Greco, a junior pitcher, pitched in 10 games for the Lady Griffins, making eight starts. She was 3-5 with five complete games. Skyla Greco pitched 54 innings, allowing 55 hits with 22 strikeouts and 31 walks.
Natalia Greco, a freshman utility player, batted in .200 in 14 games, nine of which were starts. She drove in three runs and scored five.
Seton Hill was 7-10.
RUSSO, FERRUCCI AT IUP
A pair of locals contributed for Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
Margret Russo, a freshman utility/outfielder from Neshannock, started all 12 of the team’s games. She batted .265 with three doubles, four RBIs and five runs scored.
Anna Ferrucci, a freshman outfielder from Ellwood City, hit .143 in seven games, five of which are starts. She had one double and two RBIs.
The Lady Crimson Hawks were 4-10.
BOYER, RUBIN AT CLARION
Aryn Boyer and Macy Rubin saw action for Clarion University.
Boyer, a senior utility player from Wilmington, batted .214 in six games, all of which were starts.
Rubin, a senior pitcher from Shenango, was 0-2 in the circle in six games, making three starts. She had a 2.88 ERA in 111/3 innings pitched with seven strikeouts and seven walks.
The Lady Golden Eagles were 1-11.
NATIVIO AT JOHN CARROLL
Crista Nativio started all 10 of John Carroll (Ohio) University’s games.
Nativio, a sophomore outfielder from Neshannock, batted .226 with three RBIs and five runs scored.
The Lady Blue Streaks were 5-5.
LOMBARDO AT MOUNT UNION
Olivia Lombardo competed for Mount Union (Ohio) University.
Lombardo, a freshman, infielder from Laurel, played in eight games. She batted five times and compiled a .600 batting average, while scoring four runs.
The Lady Purple Raiders were 12-2.
DUFFEE AT PSU-BEAVER
Skylar Duffee led the way for Penn State-Beaver.
Duffee, a sophomore shortstop from New Castle, started all four of the Lady Nittany Lions’ games. She hit a team-best .455 with two doubles, two RBIs and three runs scored.
Penn State-Beaver was 1-3.
GARROWAY, SHIDERLY PLAY
Ariana Garroway and Madison Shiderly both saw action for Robert Morris University.
Garroway, a freshman catcher from Ellwood City, played in seven games, starting three. She was hitless in four at-bats with a pair of runs scored.
Shiderly, a sophomore catcher/infielder from Mohawk, played in 12 games, five of which were starts. She hit .182 with a double and three RBIs.
The Lady Colonials were 8-11.
MEN’S GOLF
ALBERTS AT THIEL
Thiel College’s Jake Alberts, a freshman from Ellwood City, did not see any action in the men’s team’s only spring match.
WOMEN’S GOLF
KIRKWOOD at KENT
Kent State’s Marissa Kirkwood is a senior and Neshannock graduate. She didn’t compete in any of the Lady Golden Flashes’ three spring events.
FEE AT GENEVA
Mohawk graduate Andrew Fee is the women’s coach at Geneva College. The Lady Golden Tornadoes didn’t play a spring match. He’s also the school’s associate head softball coach.
MEN’S TENNIS
VARDZEL AT BEHREND
Penn State-Behrend’s Alexander Vardzel (junior, Ellwood City) was listed on the roster. Vardzel had yet to compete in a match.
WOMEN’S TENNIS
WILLIAMS AT ST. VINCENT
St. Vincent College’s Linger Williams is listed on the roster. A senior from Wilmington, Williams didn’t see any action in the spring. The Lady Bearcats were 2-1.
ELIGIBILITY RESTORED
While collegiate student-athletes didn’t get a chance to finish their spring sports campaigns, there was a bit of positive news.
The NCAA announced March 30 to allow Division I spring-sport athletes — baseball, softball and lacrosse — whose seasons were shortened by the coronavirus, to have an added year of eligibility.
The NCAA voted March 30 to provide spring-sport athletes, regardless of their year in class, a way to reclaim the season they lost to the pandemic. However, the vote didn’t guarantee financial aid to the current group of seniors should they elect to return and compete next season.
We did our best to find every spring sports college athlete from Lawrence County, but if by chance we missed anyone, email us at ncsports@ncnewsonline.com and we will print an addition.
