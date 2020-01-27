Local coaches in mourning over loss of Bryant

The loss of Kobe Bryant in a helicopter crash Sunday rocked sports fans, both across the country and the world.
Lawrence County basketball coaches are mourning the loss as well.
The much-loved basketball icon, who retired in 2016 after a record-setting career with the Los Angeles Lakers, was killed along with his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven others near Los Angeles.
New Castle High coach Ralph Blundo knows a little about Bryant aside from being a fan. His team played Bryant’s alma mater, Lower Merion, in the 2014 Kobe Bryant Play-By-Play Classic.
Senior guard Drew Allen drained a game-tying 3-pointer with 23.2 seconds left and then completed a rare four-point play to lift the Red Hurricane to a 62-59 double-overtime win over Lower Merion at Lower Merion’s Bryant Gymnasium in Ardmore, near Philadelphia.
“Lower Merion beat us (67-63) in the (PIAA) Western Final in 2013 and the next year, we were asked to play in the Kobe Classic. I said we would if we could play Lower Merion and they made it happen,” Blundo said. “It was just such a great atmosphere. Kobe’s fingerprints were all over the facility. His name was on their uniforms, on their shoes. We were proud to bring home the trophy with Kobe’s name on it.”
New Castle went on to win the state championship in 2014, 52-39 over LaSalle College at Hershey’s GIANT Center.
Blundo said he learned of Bryant’s death via a 2:53 p.m. text from senior star Sheldon Cox.
“We have a group text for our team and that’s how we found out,” he said. “Some of the players asked, ‘are you sure?’ Even as we were all confirming it, it just seemed surreal.
“We practiced later and some of the kids were pretty emotional. Kobe was a role model for so many of these kids. I talked to former New Castle star and assistant coach David Richards and he said this was as close to Roberto Clemente dying in a plane crash (in 1972) that he could remember. And in my lifetime, I’d have to agree.”
Blundo said the Kobe vs. LeBron James vs. Michael Jordan debate was one that has been waged often in his locker room over the years.
“(Former stars) Malik Hooker and Shawn Anderson had so many debates about this,” he said. “Malik was a LeBron guy and Shawn was a Kobe guy. They were both sure their guy was the best.
“As for me, everyone always talked about how great Jordan was and he definitely was, but in my mind, not by much. I always thought that Kobe was right there with him,” Blundo added. “Kobe was just such a fierce competitor and gave so much to the game. He will be missed incredibly.”
Neshannock coach John Corey said he spent most of the day reflecting after learning the news.
“Anyone who has a passion for this game had to be affected by this,” he said. “As a young coach, I’ve always tried to tell stories of Kobe and what a fierce competitor he was. I always stressed the details and attention he put into his individual workouts and would tell the kids that we could only hope to be like him.
“As a parent, I’ve been thinking about him today being a husband and father and what a tragedy it was that he lost his daughter, too. I am feeling a range of emotions for his wife and family. It’s just hard not to get it off your mind.”
Corey said he spent part of the day consoling former player Brandon Marinelli, a 2011 graduate.
“He was the biggest Kobe fan I’ve ever known,” Corey said. “He told me when I messaged him today that he never knew the man but he felt like he lost his best friend.
“For so many of my players, Kobe was the guy for so long before LeBron evolved. Johnpaul Mozzocio, who is on my team this year, was another huge fan,” he added. “He has fatheads in his room, shirts, everything. But it wasn’t just as a player that these kids admired him, it was as a man, too.”
Local girls coaches were left reeling by the news as well.
“I was watching the women’s South Carolina-Georgia game on TV and a news flash came up,” Neshannock girls coach Luann Grybowski said. “Tayler (Grybowski’s daughter) said something to me, ‘oh my God, Kobe Bryant was in a helicopter accident.’ Not five minutes later, it came on on the game.
“Kobe was a great athlete.”
Others weren’t already dialed in to a television program when the news broke.
“I got a text from one of my assistants,” Mohawk girls basketball coach Mike O’Lare said. “Once I got the text, I hopped on Twitter and caught up to it real quick.
“It seemed like the first 45 minutes there was uncertainty that it was it true or maybe it was a false report. I waited to see if it was confirmed anywhere.”
Shenango boys basketball coach Bob McQuiston heard it from his youngest son, Brody.
“He said guess what happened,” Bob McQuiston said. “It was a shock, for sure.
“Kobe and Michael Jordan, I enjoyed watching those guys play. Kobe is such a competitor. I didn’t believe it at first. I got on my phone real quick and looked at some things.”
O’Lare, a 1996 Knoch High graduate, remembers Bryant’s high school playing days well at Lower Merion in Philadelphia.
“We were born nine days apart, but in a whole other world,” said O’Lare, born Sept. 1, 1978. “I went through high school watching Lower Merion. We were basically side-by-side, but yet a million steps removed.
“I can remember watching the McDonald’s All-American game. You idolize players like that.”
McQuiston uses a particular Bryant story as a teaching tool.
“I’m a big quote guy. I share a lot of quotes with the kids,” he said. “It was a Kobe Bryant story I remember the most, he would try to beat you 100-0. You just talk about how competitive he was.
“He was one of the best players in the NBA. He was so good because of his drive. I’m a Michael Jordan guy because of his drive. I would share stories of his competitive nature, too.”
Bryant played 20 years in the National Basketball Association, finishing with 33,643 points, 7,047 rebounds, 6,306 assists, five NBA championships, two NBA Finals MVPs and he was an 18-time NBA All-Star. He accomplished it all with one franchise — the Los Angeles Lakers.
“Players like that come around only a few times in a lifetime,” Grybowski said. “Kobe Bryant, Michael Jordan, LeBron James. They’re all in the same category.
“It’s not only his basketball talent, but it’s what he’s given back. His kindness and what he does. It is a blow, for sure. But more importantly it’s a blow to their family. I’m devastated for his wife and kids.”
Grybowski noted she encouraged her players to view Bryant’s talents and try to learn from his skills.
“We have looked at film as a teaching tool,” she said. “Magic Johnson, Larry Bird, Isiah Thomas. You constantly compare players to those players.
“Then Jordan comes along and you wonder who is the best? They’re all phenomenal in their own way. I have used their footage with a lot of the kids. I said ‘hey, you have all that stuff to watch videos on, go watch the videos and relate to their game.’ Kobe has said many times the hours he has spent on the game was amazing. He just worked and worked.”
O’Lare, like everyone, was stunned of the news and left to ponder the situation.
“It’s just hard to fathom,” he said. “You wonder, is this what they did with Roberto Clemente? How did they do that back then. There was no Twitter, no social media. But he was still playing and you hear about his passing all the time.”
kcubbal@ncnewsonline.com, rponiewasz@ncnewsonline.com
