Fall sports are well underway for high school teams.
That means playoff pictures are coming into focus for Lawrence County squads. It’s clear that Mohawk High’s girls cross country team is a favorite to defend its WPIAL Class A championship.
“Things are going real well. I tend to say this team, right at this moment, is a little bit better than last year’s group,” veteran Mohawk coach Dave Bredl said. “I am very pleased.”
Nadia Lape was the lone senior to graduate from the 2020 squad, which finished second at the PIAA championship meet, too.
“Not only is she a great athlete, but her leadership skills were fantastic,” Bredl said. “That’s one thing we’ll really miss this year.”
The Lady Warriors hope experience helps fill that void. Last year, four of the team’s top seven runners were freshmen — Natalie Lape, Evelyn McClain, Lillian McClain and Aricka Young.
“All through last year, their youth wasn’t an issue until we got to Hershey and we weren’t allowed to walk the course before the race, which was bizarre,” Bredl said. “They had never been on the course before. They were in a situation they were not used to and that’s where their youth worked against them. They were a little rattled. They realize, with a little more experience and more confidence in themselves, they could have taken it all. They know how close they were last year and are pretty committed to getting back there and sealing the deal.”
Senior Sidney Andrews and junior Katelyn Stivers return from last year’s squad. Freshman Ellie Whippo has contributed immediately as well.
“They are a tremendous bunch. They are a unique bunch because they have been basically brought up as competitors. I give Kirk Lape a lot of credit there. He kept them in basketball and running and other things. They are a good example of what can be done if you give the time and attention to a potential athlete,” Bredl said. “They are focused on becoming a better team than they were last year. Some of them are actually better runners than they were last year. I am looking forward to seeing how the season goes.”
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
The future is bright, too, for New Castle’s boys cross country team.
The Red Hurricane won a WPIAL Class 2A title in 2019 and finished sixth last year. With almost an entirely new team of runners, New Castle hopes to surprise some foes this season — and it already has. The squad was 3-1 through its first four section meets.
“We’re doing well. We’re sort of in a transitional year. We graduated seven seniors from last year’s team, so we lost a lot of leadership. A lot of that team that represented us for the WPIAL championship is gone,” said New Castle coach Jeff Shaftic, who noted Anthony Litrenta (Duquesne), Jonah Miller (Tiffin) and Gavyn Hansotte (Gannon) from that team are now running in college. “From 2019, we rolled into COVID and no one had an ordinary year last year. A lot of the things we rely on the older guys to instill in the younger guys didn’t happen because of the circumstances and difficulties training. So, it’s a raw group, but they work extremely hard.
“Most of them are running varsity races for the first time in their lives. They have been asked to do a lot and they are learning quickly,” he continued. “We’re looking at this as a two-year process. We want to improve and compete and win this year, but our eyes are on what we’ll be able to do next year. With the type of effort they are putting in, I think we can be in contention next year to have a great season.”
Junior Lucas Bradley is the team’s top returner. He finished 14th at the WPIAL championship last season. Shaftic hopes Bradley can qualify for the PIAA championship meet this fall. Juniors Gavin Petrone and Josh Hoerner, sophomores Nate Pitzer and Andrew Kalditis and freshman Ben Bryson are among the team’s top runners.
“It’s all about experience. They don’t know how to race, but they are learning. I am having a lot of fun with the guys this year. It’s fun to try to coach these guys up. It’s a challenge to get back to where we were,” Shaftic said. “Hopefully, we learn something from every race and get better and more confident. Hopefully, by the end of the year and when some of the bigger races take place, we’ll surprise some people. I think we already have. On paper, we were ranked 23rd or 24th of 32 teams in WPIAL going into the season. We’ve already exceeded expectations, but we’re not where we want to be.”
BOYS GOLF
Neshannock placed fourth at the WPIAL Class 2A team championship a year ago. The Lancers are looking to move up a few spots this season. Neshannock was undefeated through its first 10 matches.
“I am lucky to coach the group of kids I have,” Neshannock coach Mike Kirkwood said. “They work hard, do what they are supposed to do and they are competitive.”
Seniors Paul Litrenta and Sam Ball and sophomore Matt Morelli all qualified for the WPIAL Class 2A individual championship. Senior Bain McGann, junior Caleb McConnell, sophomores Sophia Covelli, Michael Melaragno, Joe Presnar and Max Vitale are some of the squad’s other top golfers.
“After our top three, our other three or four golfers, we’re always putting one in and taking one out because they are all competing hard. It’s nice to have that competitiveness to challenge everyone. There is always pressure on them to do well. It’s a good thing to have, which, maybe, some other teams don’t have,” Kirkwood said. “A lot of times throughout the summer, I’d see them playing at Avalon. It’s nice to see them playing each other and seeing who is helping who. They are all in it for the right reasons. Hopefully, we can finish up what we started and see what happens.”
GIRLS SOCCER
Wilmington has claimed seven District 10 titles. The Lady Greyhounds are aiming for another one this fall. The team opened with a 5-1 start.
“It’s been a challenge with COVID-19, but the team is solid,” Wilmington coach Ben Bailey said. “We usually put out a competitive group year after year.”
Wilmington graduated six players from a squad that fell to Seneca, 2-1, in overtime in last year’s D-10, Class 1A playoffs. The Lady Greyhounds returned five seniors and added another. Usually, the team has a large freshman group, but only has one this year.
“The lack of freshmen is concerning,” Bailey said. “We have 19 players now, but usually have 25 or 26.”
Nevertheless, Wilmington returned most of its offensive firepower in Reese Walker, Lindsey Martineau, Analiese Hendrickson and Anna Williams.
“We’re a little younger in the back. We changed the system up to fit what we have coming back, so it’s new for all of them. They are getting it. They get better with it game after game. They’re getting more comfortable with each other, too,” Bailey said. “It’s a great group of players. They are meshing well; their communication is good and the team atmosphere is more comfortable.”
GIRLS TENNIS
Neshannock projects to be one of the WPIAL’s top teams in a couple years. However, the Lady Lancers want to make their mark this season. They went 4-1 in their first five matches.
“We graduated eight seniors from last year and start seven sophomores this year. It may be the biggest rebuilding we’ve done,” Neshannock coach Chuck Dess said. “We have positioned ourselves to have a chance to get into the postseason and that’s a real testament to the girls.”
Sophomores Elena Noga, Chloe Maalouf and Lindsey Urban are the Lady Lancers’ singles players. Alex Ong and Sophia Covelli and Juliana Medure and Brianna Bailey are doubles tandems. Junior Kat Venasco, sophomore Kamryn Copple and freshman Diana Swartz are on the squad as well.
“This was my entire JV team last year and they were undefeated. It’s a big adjustment coming to varsity, but we have a lot of good athletes and competitors. They just keep looking forward to the next match,” Dess said. “They want to get to Hershey as seniors. They’ve gotten better each match, for sure. They are just trusting the process. You can see their growth. Everyone was really nervous the first match. You could see, with each match, their confidence growing. They want to be at the top. Hopefully, they’ll keep getting better for us.”
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Last fall, Ellwood City reached a WPIAL championship match. This year, Union hopes it can follow suit.
The Lady Scots (7-0 overall) positioned themselves atop the WPIAL Section 1-A standings with a 5-0 section start, including a key 3-1 win over Beaver County Christian.
“Our goal is to win the section. We’ve been talking about it for years. It’s right within reach now,” Union coach Nicolle Benincase said. “With where we are right now, it’s hard not to be excited. With COVID, everyone is nervous. Do we get a full season? When it came to fall practice and we were able to have our team camp, I knew this was going to be a tough group of girls to beat for our opponents.”
Union reached the playoffs last year, but fell in the first round to Our Lady of the Sacred Heart. A lot of experience came back from that squad. Seniors Amanda Book and Maddie Kassie and juniors Elise Booker, Ella Casalandra and Kendall Preuhs all returned as starters. However, the Lady Scots will play 12 girls throughout a match.
“We have known from the end of last season that this was, hopefully, going to be our year. There’s a lot of talent and it’s the deepest bench I have had in my seven years as head coach,” Benincase said. “They are playing nearly perfect technical volleyball, which is something we’ve struggled with in the past. I am very happy with the start.”
The squad returns mostly intact next year, too, as only three seniors graduate.
“I look forward to working again with most of them next year, but everyone is focused on now,” Benincase said.
