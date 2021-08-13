By The (Sunbury) Daily Item
There will be no fans at the Little League World Series this year officials announced Friday morning due to the recent rise in COVID-19 cases in the United States.
In a release sent out this morning, Little League International officials announced the "difficult decision to close the 2021 Little League Baseball World Series to the general public and cancel its updated public attendance policy."
The World Series begins Aug. 19 with 16 U.S.-based teams playing. Little League officials announced earlier this year no international teams would compete in this year's tournament.
After previously announcing there would be no public fans at the series, Little League officials decided to offer 3,000 general public admission tickets to give access to the World Series complex around Lamade and Volunteer stadiums.
An increase in COVID cases from the delta variant cause the latest change, officials said. Attendance will be limited to family and friends of the participating teams along with Little League officials.
Each qualifying team will receive 250 team passes for their friends, families, and community members. Additional passes have been committed to high-level volunteers and supporters, which will still be honored. All spectators, regardless of vaccination status, will also be strongly encouraged to wear a face mask when on the complex, especially while in any indoor facility during their visit.
“The health and well-being of our teams and mitigating their exposure to COVID-19 must continue to be our main priority, as we conclude our World Series events,” said Stephen D. Keener, Little League President and CEO. “With updated guidance from the CDC, and in consultation with our Pandemic Response Advisory Commission and medical advisors, we feel it’s essential to revert our attendance policy to, unfortunately, limit the spectators in Williamsport to the family and friends of our 16 participating teams and our highest-level volunteers and supporters.
"We are disappointed that we must rollback our spectators joining us in Williamsport this year, but are eager to provide a safe, enjoyable experience for the 16 teams who will compete in the World Series this summer.”
“In May, our organization made the decision to move forward with our Little League Baseball and Softball tournaments this summer, with the focus of providing the boys and girls in our program that magical Little League World Series experience while protecting their health and well-being,” said Dr. Daniel Lueders, Commission Chair, Little League International Board of Directors Member, and UPMC Sports Medicine Physician. “As this virus evolves, we must continue to stay vigilant and do everything we can to reduce exposure of COVID-19 to our players and participants. Reducing fans in Williamsport is a disappointing, but necessary, measure we must make to support that effort at this time.”
The Little League Baseball World Series is scheduled from Aug. 19-29, with the top two teams from the eight U.S. Region Tournaments, currently in progress, advancing to Williamsport.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.