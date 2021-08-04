By The (Sunbury) Daily Item
Little League officials have announced limited access to its two Little League World Series stadiums with plans to offer around 3,000 general admission tickets daily.
The new admission policy is the next step for Little League International as it prepares to host the revamped World Series from Aug. 19-29.
Officials expect to provide about 3,000 “Complex Access Tickets” each day during the series, which will be released through an online request beginning two days before each day. So tickets for the Aug. 19 openers won’t be available until Aug. 17, and so on throughout the 11-day event.
“After a very difficult year and a half, we are looking forward to bringing back this year’s event and welcoming 16 incredible baseball teams from across the nation to Williamsport to participate in the 2021 Little League Baseball World Series,” said Stephen Keener, Little League President and CEO. “Annually, fans from around the world come together here in Williamsport, and based on the guidance from our medical consultants, we are pleased to be able to allow a limited number of spectators to experience this year’s World Series, in addition to those from the communities these teams represent, and provide an opportunity to welcome families, friends, and fans, in a limited and safe capacity, to enjoy the Little League Baseball World Series.”
According to a release from Little League International, individuals may request up to four tickets to enter the complex. The tickets — free of charge — will allow fans to access the hill beyond the outfield fence at Lamade Stadium and outside the fence at Volunteer Stadium; no fans will be permitted in the stadiums. Fans can access tickets at LittleLeague.org/Tickets. Fans who leave the complex will not be permitted to return.
Admission into both Lamade and Volunteer stadiums will be limited to the “Team Pass” holders from the teams playing at the time and the limited “Friends and Family” — issued by Little League International — pass holders. Each of the 16 participating teams will receive 250 team passes to be distributed to their families, friends, and community members. The stadiums will be cleared of all pass holders at the end of each game to provide the next teams’ pass holders the opportunity to enter the stadiums.
This year’s World Series has already been pared down to combat the spread of COVID-19. No international teams will participate. Instead, 16 U.S.-based teams will qualify with top two teams from each of eight regionals advancing.
“The highest priority will be the safety and the emotional well-being of all the participants,” Keener said.
When Little League officials announced the series would return earlier this year, it came with crowd restrictions subject to change. Some of the largest crowds at the event routinely see more than 40,000 fans jammed into Lamade Stadium and the surrounding hillside.
The return of the series in some fashion will still provide a jolt to the local economy that saw a $35-40 million hit when the event was canceled a year ago.
Jason Fink, president and CEO of the Williamsport/Lycoming Chamber of Commerce, said previously he was looking forward to the boost of the series in any capacity.
“The hospitality industry has taken a beating over the course of the pandemic and this news will provide a shot in the arm,” he said previously. “It’s definitely one of those events where we truly see a regional impact, a 60-mile radius around Williamsport. It was sorely missed last year. Even if it’s not the same, it’s great news.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.