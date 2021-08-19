Little League steps up to bat for 2021 World Series amid pandemic

By JONATHAN BERGMUELLER
Williamsport Sun-Gazette
After a year-long break due to the COVID-19 pandemic, today the Little League World Series is back to knock some homers out in South Williamsport.
However, despite being back, the overall Little League experience is going to be quite a bit different.
Little League International’s mission is to keep the structure of the international event as close as possible to its historic style. However, its chief objective is to host the World Series as safely as possible, according to Brian McClintock, senior director of communications for Little League International.
“We’re very disappointed we had to cancel public attendance to limit exposure to a player of COVID-19, as the virus continues to evolve and impact the community,” McClintock said. “The fans are going to be missed.”
The Chamber of Commerce’s downtown parade and the opening ceremony for the World Series also are canceled, McClintock said. This year will be the first since 1975 that the Series will not host international teams, he added.
In addition to canceling fan attendance at the Series, Little League is insistent on keeping players inside their team “pods,” or predefined groups of people, to avoid close contact with outside individuals, according to McClintock.
Kids playing in the Series typically spend downtime between games intermingling with other teams, visiting with parents, enjoying a recreation room, playing outdoor sports and more.
However, these activities have been adapted to suit the pods, McClintock said.
Little League transformed fenced-in outdoor areas into recreation parks where kids can play wiffle ball, can-jam, spike ball and cornhole, according to McClintock. Additionally, only one individual team may use the recreation hall at a given time.
In anticipation of its 2022 expansion, Little League constructed a fifth dormitory area as well as a new indoor practice facility with brand new batting cages complete with artificial turf, allowing the kids to practice and exercise.
“This helps on days like [Wednesday] where the weather is iffy,” McClintock said.
Little League also took measures to improve its wifi and added additional television screens in its dorms, McClintock said, allowing the kids to play video games during their downtime.
Contact with parents will be different this year than in previous years, McClintock said. Usually, parents are able to sign out their children and enjoy local businesses and attractions in Williamsport. They can still do that, according to McClintock, but there are going to be less opportunities for them to do so.
“They’re here, they’re nearby but it will be a lot like summer camp where kids feel a little more secluded from parents than they normally would,” McClintock said.
In that same vein, there will be no day trips when teams are not playing.
In prior years, teams would take trips to Clyde Peeling’s Reptiland, Knoebels Amusement Resort or even sporting events in Philadelphia or Pittsburgh. This year, however, those opportunities are confined to one event: the Major League Baseball Little League Classic.
The Classic game, scheduled for Sunday, will see the Cleveland Indians and Los Angeles Angels travel to Williamsport. Throughout the afternoon, the two teams will watch the World Series games. That evening, the Little League teams will travel to Bowman Field to watch the Angels and Indians square off, according to McClintock.
“There’s a lot of wide eyes during that — So many great moments,” McClintock said. “Both the Little Leaguers and the Big Leaguers are enthralled being around one another and being in Williamsport.”
McClintock said security will not be as noticeable this year due to a decrease in fan attendance and due to less events occurring outside the facility. However, he said Little League will maintain a fully staffed security office and will only have one gate to enter the complex through.
“COVID-19’s on the top of everyone’s mind, but as much as we need to take mitigating the spread of the pandemic seriously, the safety from other outside threats is important as well,” McClintock said.
McClintock said Little League has a great relationship with state police and South Williamsport borough police.
“They’re all fantastic. We have continued conversations with federal law enforcement such as the FBI and Department of Homeland Security to ensure we can have a safe and enjoyable atmosphere here,” McClintock said.
The first Series game, Manchester Little League versus Honolulu Little League, will start at 1 p.m. at Volunteer Stadium.
