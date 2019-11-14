New Castle High’s Anthony Litrenta and Ellwood City Lincoln’s Austin Walley signed Division I letters of intent Wednesday.
Litrenta, who led the Red Hurricane to the WPIAL Class 2A cross country team championship in 2019, committed to Duquesne University to compete in cross country and track and field.
Walley, a standout on the Ellwood City wrestling team, inked a letter to attend Bucknell University.
Litrenta lettered all four years in both cross country and track for the ’Canes.
In cross country, Litrenta is a four-time state qualifier. He was a three-time individual medalist at the WPIAL Championships and was the 2019 WPIAL runner-up. He holds the school record at New Castle’s home course of 16:16 and a four-time Lawrence County Elite 8 representative.
He was the 2018 track team MVP and the 2018 and 2019 cross country team MVP for New Castle.
Walley has a career record of 94-24. He was a two-time section champion at 170 pounds as a sophomore and 182 as a junior; two-time Midwestern Athletic Conference champion, again at 170 pounds as a sophomore and 182 as a junior; second in the WPIAL as a junior at 182 pounds; third in the WPIAL as a sophomore at 170 pounds; and fourth in the PIAA as a junior at 182 pounds. He will compete at 195 pounds his senior season.
He is a three-time USA Wrestling national qualifier in Freestyle and Greco-Roman wrestling.
